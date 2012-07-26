Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
By Toby Davis
LONDON FIFA president Sepp Blatter was wrong to suggest Gareth Bale could be banned for playing for his club Tottenham Hotspur after pulling out of the Olympics, British Olympic Association chairman Colin Moynihan said.
Welshman Bale withdrew from the Games with a back injury, but played in a friendly for his club before Britain's first match against Senegal on Thursday.
Blatter suggested earlier this week that soccer's governing body could ban the 23-year-old winger if the British team lodged a complaint.
"I understand the response from some football fans who were hoping to see him play as part of Team GB," Moynihan said at a news conference in the Olympic Park on Thursday.
"My view is different. I welcome the fact that he has returned from injury earlier than expected. I don't agree with Sepp Blatter's comments about banning him.
"I think Sepp Blatter needs to get closer to Team GB."
The BOA said the situation with Bale was different to that of triple jumper Phillips Idowu.
Idowu pulled out of training camp through injury and the BOA have demanded to see his medical records to ensure he is fit to compete.
"I think there's a very simple difference. Phillips was selected for the team, Gareth wasn't," Chef de Mission Andy Hunt said.
"All I would say is that (coach) Stuart (Pearce) is very comfortable with the team he has and we're looking forward to them starting their first match.
"Stuart made his selections based on fitness and form, you can't predict a recovery period from an injury.
"Gareth's missing an amazing opportunity which I'm sure he will look back on and be tremendously disappointed about." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.