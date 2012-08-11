LONDON Aug 11 A South Korean soccer player
should not attend Saturday's presentation ceremony at which he
was due to receive a bronze medal after he was photographed
holding aloft a political message about a long-running
territorial dispute after the game, the IOC said.
The player held up a sign after his team's victory over
Asian rivals Japan on Friday.
The two countries are in a dispute over islands which are
known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, and which
lie equidistant from the two mainlands.
The situation was further inflamed on Saturday when Japan
said it will take the territorial dispute with South Korea to
the International Court of Justice, after South Korean President
Lee Myung-bak made a surprise visit to the islands this week.
"We have opened an inquiry and have asked the NOC of the
Republic of Korea for an explanation," the International Olympic
Committee said in a statement on Saturday.
"We have also requested that the Republic of Korea NOC takes
swift action on this issue and that the athlete not be present
at this afternoon's medal presentation ceremony."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)