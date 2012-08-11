(Adds details, reaction)
By Avril Ormsby
LONDON Aug 11 The International Olympic
Committee has asked South Korea to bar a soccer player from
Saturday's medal ceremony after he was photographed apparently
holding a political message about a territorial dispute with
Japan following their bronze play off.
The player, who held up the sign after his team's 2-0
victory over Asian rivals Japan on Friday, risked inflaming an
already tense political situation between the countries.
They have long argued over the islands which are known as
Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, and which lie
equidistant from the two nations.
On Saturday, Japan said it would take the territorial
dispute to the International Court of Justice, after South
Korean President Lee Myung-bak made a surprise visit to the
islands this week.
After the visit, Japan recalled its ambassador to South
Korea.
"We have opened an inquiry and have asked the NOC (National
Olympic Committee) of the Republic of Korea for an explanation,"
the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.
"We have also requested that the Republic of Korea NOC takes
swift action on this issue and that the athlete not be present
at this afternoon's medal presentation ceremony."
The photograph seemed to show the midfielder Park Jong-woo,
23, holding the sign which read "Dokdo is our territory".
It swiftly spread on Twitter after being published by a
Korean news agency.
"We just heard about what happened yesterday, we are looking
into this incident but we are taking it very seriously," South
Korean NOC chief of staff John Moon told Reuters.
"According to the IOC rules politics has no place in sport."
An official for the Japanese NOC said he was unaware of the
incident.
It is believed the sign was shown long after the game had
finished, in which South Korea won their first Olympic soccer
medal.
Played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in front of
56,000 sports fans, it had been a fiercely contested affair
during which seven yellow cards were shown, four for the Koreans
and three for Japan.
The disputed islands are believed to contain frozen natural
gas deposits potentially worth billions of dollars.
Lee became the first South Korean leader to make the trip
to the islands, which have been a persistent irritant in
relations between the two countries.
Officials in South Korea said Friday's visit was meant to
highlight the islands' importance as a natural reserve and was
not aimed at stirring up trouble.
