LONDON, July 26 North Korea's representative at the International Olympic Committee expressed anger and frustration on Thursday at a diplomatic blunder that marred the opening day of the women's Olympic football tournament.

The North Korea women's soccer team walked off on Wednesday after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match, delaying the kick-off by over an hour.

"Of course the people are angry," Ung Chang told Reuters Television, speaking in London.

"If your athlete got a gold medal and put the flag probably of some other country, what happens?"

The two Koreas are divided by the world's most militarised border and remain technically at war after an armistice stopped the Korean War in 1953. (Reporting by William James)