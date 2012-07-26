Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 North Korea's representative at the International Olympic Committee expressed anger and frustration on Thursday at a diplomatic blunder that marred the opening day of the women's Olympic football tournament.
The North Korea women's soccer team walked off on Wednesday after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match, delaying the kick-off by over an hour.
"Of course the people are angry," Ung Chang told Reuters Television, speaking in London.
"If your athlete got a gold medal and put the flag probably of some other country, what happens?"
The two Koreas are divided by the world's most militarised border and remain technically at war after an armistice stopped the Korean War in 1953. (Reporting by William James)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.