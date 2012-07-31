* U.S. women's soccer team to play North Korea
By Estelle Shirbon
MANCHESTER, England, July 31 U.S. soccer fans
set to watch their women's team face North Korea on Tuesday
sensed political drama in a clash between the isolated Asian
country and the global superpower it has loathed since they
fought a Cold War conflict six decades ago.
The Olympic pool match kicks off at Old Trafford, home of
English Premier League club Manchester United, at 1615 GMT.
It comes after a politically charged incident last week when
the same North Korean team walked off the pitch before a match
against Colombia at a stadium in Scotland because giant screens
accidentally displayed the flag of their South Korean foes.
The blunder by Games organisers brought the political
sensitivities of the Korean peninsula to the fore ahead of the
clash with the Americans, whose former President George W. Bush
once branded North Korea part of an "axis of evil" nations.
The hostility is very much a live issue in world diplomacy,
with Washington intent on frustrating the North's nuclear
armaments plans and Pyongyang impervious to external pressure.
"It definitely adds a little bit of extra drama to this
match, like in the Cold War when the Americans would play the
Russians," said Christina Gustafson, 24, on a train from London
to Manchester a few hours ahead of the game.
She and her friend Amanda Balaoing, both from California,
sported red and white U.S. shirts and colourful strings of red,
blue and silver beads around their necks to show their support.
"We didn't even know who was playing when we got the
tickets. When we saw it was North Korea, we were like, ha,
interesting," said Balaoing, 23.
Rent apart by U.S. and Soviet rivalry after the end of World
War Two, the Koreas have never formally made peace since the
capitalist South, backed by the Americans, and the Communist
North, aided by China and the Soviets, went to war in 1950-1953.
It would be difficult to imagine a sporting contest between
two more different nations.
On the one hand, a global economic powerhouse whose cultural
influence can be felt across the globe, a society hooked on
24-hour media and the Internet, a land of plenty where the
number one threat to public health is the high obesity rate.
On the other, an impenetrable fortress run by a dynasty of
dictators, cut off from the rest of the planet by barbed wire
and strict controls over any form of communication, an economic
disaster zone where millions go short of food.
'HOSTILE FORCES'
"If anything I feel sorry for the North Korean players
because they have to live in North Korea," said Brad Wilson, of
Virginia, on his way to Manchester with his wife and daughters.
They were among dozens of U.S. fans decked out in patriotic
colours on the train from London. Perhaps unsurprisingly given
the poverty and lack of freedom in North Korea, there were no
fans from the Asian pariah state to be seen on the train.
KCNA, the official North Korean news agency, set the tone
for how sports and politics can mix with an article on Tuesday
entitled "Local People Delightful at DPRK Successes in
Olympiad". DPRK is the acronym of the North's full name, the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea sits a respectable fourth in the Olympics medals
table so far.
"Some evil-minded foreign media asserted that the DPRK would
take only one silver medal, but our sportspersons refuted such
assertion with good results," said Kim Chon Sok, a department
director at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.
"The hostile forces had better try hard to get a correct
understanding of the DPRK," Kim said, according to KCNA.
In theory, the Olympics is supposed to be a politics-free
zone, but that has never really been the case.
In the early years of the Cold War, Hungary and the Soviet
Union faced off in Olympic water polo at the 1956 Games in
Melbourne, a month after Soviet troops had violently suppressed
a Hungarian uprising against Communist rule.
The clash went down in Olympic lore as the "blood in the
water" match after a Soviet player punched a Hungarian rival,
drawing blood. The match was suspended and Hungary, who had been
in the lead, were awarded victory. They went on to win gold.
Organisers of London 2012 will be hoping that nothing quite
as dramatic happens at Old Trafford, but the historical
background resonated with some U.S. fans.
"It does make it a little bit more interesting. The Olympics
is supposed to be devoid of politics but there are some games
that have undertones," said Paul Barrie, a U.S. resident of
Naples, Italy, on an Olympic tour with his family.
He and his wife Marisa and their three children were
painting a banner to wish their team's goalkeeper, Hope Solo, a
happy birthday. She turned 31 on Tuesday.
"IDEOLOGICAL CRITICISM"
Marisa Barrie said she hoped the spirit of the Olympics
would transcend the poor relations between the countries.
"I come from a country that has been so strong and in
control. I see it as a great opportunity for people to compete
on a level playing field. But maybe for them it means more."
Certainly the North Koreans carry the hopes of a country
where losing teams face worst than a few bad headlines.
The North Korean men's soccer team were subjected to six
hours of public "ideological criticism" in Pyongyang after they
returned without a win from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa,
according to Radio Free Asia, a Western-influenced broadcaster.
South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo has quoted an
intelligence source as saying that in the past, North Korean
athletes who performed badly were sent to prison camps.
But Jong Tae-se, a Japan-born North Korean striker known to
home fans as "the People's Rooney" for his similarities to the
England professional striker, denied on a South Korean TV talk
show that North Korean athletes paid for defeat with their
freedom.
On the upside, talented North Korean athletes can earn perks
for themselves and their families in a country where most people
live in dire poverty in the famine-ravaged countryside.
The North Korean women's team won the 2008 Asian Football
Confederation's tournament. But they were caught up in scandal
at the 2011 women's World Cup in Germany, where five of the
players tested positive for banned steroids.
North Korean officials said at the time that players had
taken some traditional Chinese medication based on musk deer
glands to help them recover from a lighting strike during a
training match in North Korea weeks before the tournament.
The North Korean men's team claimed their place in sporting
history during the 1966 World Cup in England when they knocked
out favourites Italy in one of the greatest upsets ever.
A North Korean win on Tuesday would not have quite as much
effect as it is a pool match and the defending Olympic champion
U.S. team, bidding for a third consecutive gold, have already
secured their place in the knock-out phase.
