July 20 U.S. women's soccer team forward Abby
Wambach believes the pain of last year's crushing World Cup
final defeat to Japan will help fire them towards an Olympic
gold medal.
The team, coached by Swede Pia Sundhage, start their Olympic
campaign against France in Glasgow on Wednesday, two days before
the opening ceremony to the London Games. They will also play
North Korea and Colombia in the group stage.
While the United States are the defending champions and
highly fancied to win a third consecutive gold medal, they come
into the tournament still with some of the bitter taste from
last year's World Cup campaign in Germany.
Japan fell behind in regulation and extra time during last
year's final but fought back on both occasions for a 2-2 draw
before prevailing 3-1 on penalties over a top-ranked U.S. team.
"Because we got so close and lost in the most dramatic way
you can lose a soccer tournament, it adds even more fuel to the
fire," Wambach, who has 138 goals from 182 internationals, said
on Friday during a conference call.
"We have had a short period of time from the World Cup to
now and I think it is really nice and important for the
freshness of that loss to be stuck in our minds and honestly in
our hearts.
"What is in the past, is in the past but this team still has
something to prove."
While success in the Olympic tournament, allied with World
Cup triumphs in 1991 and 1999, makes the U.S. squad one of the
dominant forces in the women's game, Wambach believes that the
current crop are fired up to show their value.
"There is no better motivation than losing. I think that we
did a lot of really cool things in Germany last summer, we got
people excited about the women's game again and truthfully I
wasn't sure if that was going to happen again in my career.
"This team has something to prove. I know that all of us are
competitors through and through. We are competing when we are
playing ping pong in our team floor, whatever it is we want to
win," she said.
Key to the American team's chances is the strike pairing
between Wambach and 23-year-old Californian Alex Morgan.
Morgan scored in the World Cup final but until this year was
mainly used for the bench before her form forced Sundhage to
adjust her system.
"She provides speed and she is playing very well together
with Abby," said Sundhage. "This team different from the World
Cup, a different team and the way she has been playing recently
not only gives her confidence but also the whole team."
Wambach, who compared the partnership to the one she enjoyed
with Mia Hamm in the past, said Morgan had made a breakthrough
in terms of self-belief.
"Alex has had probably the biggest improvement in her
confidence, I told her time and again, when she scored the big
goal that won us a game, 'put that in your back pocket,'" said
Wambach.
"As a forward when you have times when you aren't scoring,
you have to remember the times that you did, especially the big
ones.
"Her confidence has been the turning point in her career,
much like my confidence was after 2004 did a huge service for me
and my career - I think Alex will continue to grow, she has had
a fantastic year."
