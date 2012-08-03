(Repeats to additional codes)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Aug 3 France came from behind to beat
Sweden 2-1 and defending champions United States had a
relatively straight-forward 2-0 win over New Zealand to reach
the semi-finals of the women's Olympic soccer competition on
Friday.
The two other quarter-finals were being played later with
the United States facing the winner of the Britain-Canada game
while France will meet either Brazil or world champions Japan in
their last four clash.
France, playing in the Olympics for the first time, avenged
last year's defeat by Sweden in the third place playoff at the
World Cup with two goals from set-pieces from Laura Georges and
Wendie Renard at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
They cancelled out Nilla Fischer's 18th minute header for
the Swedes, strong favourites for a medal before the tournament
started.
Georges equalised after 29 minutes with a header when
Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl palmed Louisa Necib's corner
straight to Georges who scored.
Their second came after 39 minutes when Sweden failed to
clear a free kick and the ball fell to Renard who cracked the
ball in.
France coach Bruno Bini told reporters: "We played some
great creative football, it was perfect. We scared their defence
at corners with Wendie and Laura being so strong. We didn't
buckle against a really strong Swedish team either."
Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby said: "I am totally lost. I am
extremely disappointed as we came into the tournament with the
aim of getting to the semi-finals and we could not do that."
Goals in each half from Abby Wambach and Sydney Leroux gave
three-times Olympic champions the U.S. their win over New
Zealand at St.James' Park in Newcastle.
Wambach put the U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, sliding in at
the back post to convert a superb pass from Alex Morgan for her
fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.
The U.S. were well in charge of the game but it was not
until three minutes from the end that they made sure of victory
when substitute Leroux showed her pace and strength, bursting
into the area and firing home.
