UPDATE 1-Swimming-Olympic great Hackett arrested after 'breakdown'
* Brother says Olympian poses danger to himself and community (Adds quotes)
July 7 West Ham United signing Mohamed Diame has been included in Senegal's Olympic squad and will miss his club's final preparations for their return to the English Premier League next month.
Midfielder Diame, signed from Wigan Athletic, is one of three over-age players in the 18-man squad announced by the Senegal Football Federation on Saturday.
The Newcastle United pair of Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse were omitted after talks between the federation and their club manager Alan Pardew, the Senegalese news agency APS said.
Included in the squad is teenage Everton striker Magaye Gueye, who previously represented France at youth level but has switched his nationality with FIFA approval.
The Olympic tournament, which starts on July 26, is played at under-23 level.
Senegal are in Group A with hosts Britain, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Addis Ababa; Editing By Alison Wildey)
* Brother says Olympian poses danger to himself and community (Adds quotes)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.