* Four Somali athletes competing for two places
* Training ground was rebel camp until 2011
* Olympic bid run on a shoestring
* Running for pride, not medals
By Richard Lough
MOGADISHU, June 11 Training in a bullet-riddled
stadium where the remains of a rocket propelled grenade lies
discarded on the track's edge counts as progress for Somali
Olympic hopeful Mohamed Hassan Mohamed.
A year ago, Mogadishu's Konis stadium was a base for
Islamist militants and a work out meant at times running through
the streets, dodging gun-fire and mortar shells in one of the
world's most dangerous cities.
"It's easier for us to train now," said Mohamed.
It is a staggering understatement from the 22-year-old, one
of four Somali athletes vying for the two slots guaranteed for
Somalia at the London games.
For 20 years the capital's rutted roads were the frontline
in running battles between feuding warlords and later Islamist
insurgents fighting to overthrow a government propped up by
foreign forces and cash.
The Konis stadium served as an al Shabaab rebel training
camp until the al Qaeda-linked combatants fled the capital in
August last year. Bullet holes pepper the stadium's concrete
stands, which lie in mounds of rubble in places.
Progress, however, is relative. Somalia's Olympic bid is run
on a shoestring. There are no dedicated personal trainers,
physiotherapists or nutritionists.
"Our facilities are poor. We don't have a modern training
camp or a modern gym. We should replace our running shoes
frequently. Instead, we wash them," said Mohamed.
OLYMPIC CHIEF KILLED
For now, the 1,500 metre specialist trains in relative
safety, unless the security forces block off the surrounding
area in advance of a government delegation on the move, forcing
the athletes back onto the streets.
That means competing for space with patrolling armoured
troop carriers, donkey carts and mountainous piles of garbage.
Roadside bombs have become a growing danger.
In April, a suicide bomber blew herself up at a ceremony in
the city's national theatre, killing the popular head of
Somalia's Olympic committee and at least five
others.
"The theatre blast was a painful incident. It was a shocking
day," Mohamed said.
Somalia has never won a medal at the Olympic games.
Its best performance was in 1996 when its most renowned
athlete, Abdi Bile, took sixth place in the 1,500 metres in
Atlanta.
At the time, militia fighters in the lawless capital dubbed
their machine gun-mounted pickup trucks "Abdi Biles" in a
typically Somali mark of respect for the runner's power and
speed.
Somalia is not expected to announce the names of the two
athletes who will compete in London until later this month.
Unveiling their identities earlier might endanger their lives in
a country plagued by kidnappings and targeted killings.
RUN UNTIL YOU DROP
Rarely able to travel to international meets, no Somali
athlete qualified for the London Games outright. Each national
Olympic committee is eligible for two guaranteed places - one
for a man, one for a woman - in athletics.
"Pump your arms. Pump your arms with power," urged the
Somali team coach, Ahmed Ali Abukar, armed with nothing more
than a stopwatch.
"Don't slow up. Keep going until you drop," he yelled as
sweat gleamed on Mohamed's sinewy body.
Abukar earns a salary of just $150 a month. That comes out
of a $2,000 per month pot from the Somali Olympic Committee
(SOC) that pays for the four athletes' accommodation in a
renovated school classroom, their food and transport costs.
Kadija Dahir, president of the Somali Athletics Federation,
said a request to the SOC for a further $3,500 a month to fund
the training of two athletes failed.
"We need money to produce quality athletes," Dahir said.
"With that money we wanted to do high altitude training in
Ethiopia and buy better clothing and trainers."
Zamzam Mohamud Farah kneels towards Mecca and prays before
taking to the hard-packed dirt track in a pair of heavy
trainers, baggy tracksuit bottoms and an orange bandana.
One of two women competing for a wildcard entry, she puts
her personal best at around 58 seconds in the 400 metres.
The Women's world record stands at 47.60, a gaping
difference that leaves her unlikely to contest a podium finish.
In a fractured country fighting to end 20 years of civil
conflict, a medal, though, is hardly the point.
"I would not be going there to win, but for pride," Farah
said. "I would be representing my flag, my soil and its people."
(Editing by David Clarke and Ossian Shine)