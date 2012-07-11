MADRID, July 11 Spaniards should turn to sport
for relief from their economic woes, the president of the
country's Olympic committee said on Wednesday as the government
unveiled the latest wave of austerity measures for the
recession-plagued nation.
Millions of Spaniards celebrated late into the night after
their soccer team triumphed at Euro 2012 this month, but much of
the lingering euphoria was likely swept away by Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's announcement of a three-point hike in sales tax
to 21 percent and cuts in unemployment benefits and civil
service pay.
Olympic committee (COE) president Alejandro Blanco said
watching or practicing sport could help provide a welcome
distraction during tough times.
"We are experiencing difficult moments of pessimism, which
is when people need a lift and in the end what sport gives you
is something real," he was quoted as saying in local media.
"Sport generates positive thoughts and it is the great motor
for mobilising society," he added.
"A person trains, puts in the effort, competes and wins or
loses, but they are trying to achieve a goal and that is the
best lesson for life."
Rajoy detailed the latest cuts, designed to slash 65 billion
euros ($79.6 billion) from the public deficit by 2014, in
parliament earlier on Wednesday.
The tax hike will anger many Spaniards after the government
had to request aid of up to 100 billion euros from the euro
zone's bailout fund for Spain's crippled banking sector.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)