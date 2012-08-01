LONDON Aug 1 A scan through the Olympic record
books might lead you to believe that Slovaks are born to paddle
canoes, South Koreans to fire arrows and the Chinese to tumble
off diving boards or over gymnastics apparatus.
That assumption may be over-simplifying the facts but
history does seem to indicate that where you are born has a
major influence on which sporting path you are more likely to
follow, even if it is not all the way to Olympic gold.
Twins Pavel and Peter Hochschorner have had two stations
named after them on a special Olympics-themed London Underground
map to recognise their three gold medals in the men's slalom C-2
event.
Unless they boarded a Piccadilly Line train in rush hour
carrying their canoe, they would hardly get a second glance,
such is the obscure nature of the sport in Britain.
However, they would get an entirely different reception back
home in Slovakia, a small nation with a huge appetite for white
water medals since Michal Martikan won gold in Atlanta 16 years
ago.
Children growing up in the towns and villages of Slovakia
are equally as likely to wish to emulate Hochschorner, Martikan
or twice Olympic champion Elena Kaliska as they are to be the
next Lionel Messi or Serena Williams.
Although disappointing on a personal level, Martikan's
bronze in the men's slalom C-1 on Tuesday was Slovakia's 22nd
Olympic medal since splitting from the Czech Republic and the
nation's 14th in canoeing.
For other nations, their Olympic specialities lie elsewhere.
The Caribbean islands have a rich gene pool when it comes to
sprinters with 100m and 200m Olympic champion and world record
holder Usain Bolt of Jamaica the latest phenomenon.
Britain has always been strong in rowing, sailing and over
the past three Olympics has become a force in track and road
cycling, with some harshly suggesting the country that is
hosting the latest Games performs better sitting down.
Hungary have won 15 men's gold medals at water polo, France
and Italy have a pedigree in fencing and the Balkan nations are
the major forces in the handball arena.
CURIOUS TRENDS
Finns have a propensity to throw the javelin a long way
while, ever since Fidel Castro took an interest, Cubans have
shone in the amateur boxing ring, even if their domination has
waned since taking five gold medals home from Athens in 2004.
Some of the trends are obvious, others curious.
When not obsessing over soccer, Brazilians love nothing more
than a game of volleyball, as any visitor to Rio de Janeiro will
tell you.
In Beijing, Brazil won the women's indoor volleyball, were
runners-up in the men's and had a silver and bronze in the men's
beach volleyball - a haul they hope to match in London.
Juliana Felisberta and her partner Larissa Franca are the
reigning beach volleyball world champions and gold medal
favourites at Horseguards Parade in central London.
"I think because in Brazil the weather is perfect," she told
Reuters. "The people love to play beach volleyball and
volleyball. It's not expensive, you only need a ball and
friends. It's a passion."
Likewise, it does not take a rocket scientist to work out
why Ethiopia and Kenya shine in middle and long distance
running.
The high-altitude training camps of the Rift Valley are the
perfect breeding ground for 800, 1,500, 5000 and 10,000m
runners. Kenyans Paul Tergat, Wilson Kipketer and current 800m
world champion David Rudisha as well as Ethiopian greats Haile
Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele are proof of that.
Sometimes the reasons are less clear, however.
Slovakia has abundant terrain for canoeing but so do many
other countries around the world.
Yet Slovakia has become the leading force in the sport since
Martikan won the country's first gold medal at the age of 17. In
the last three Olympics before London, the country won half the
gold medals on offer.
"Generally the sport is not as popular as it is successful.
The success is down to the work of people who love the sport,"
Peter Hochschorner told Reuters, citing Martikan's breakthrough
as the catalyst for a generation of paddlers.
KIMCHI FINGERS
South Korea's archery expertise could be put down to
centuries' old tradition.
However, after the country's women claimed a seventh
consecutive Olympic team gold on Sunday with victory over China,
another curious explanation emerged.
According to one theory, South Korea's women have "kimchi
fingers", developed after generations of preparing the dish
based on hot pepper paste applied to cabbage leaves.
"South Korean women have more sensitive hands than any other
women in the world," said Baek Woong-gi, an archery coach for
the Korean national team.
"Our women archers have excellent feeling with their
fingers. They know whether they shot well or not immediately
after the arrow leaves their fingers."
History plays a role. France developed the 'fleuret' or
foil, as a training weapon for duelling in the 17th Century, and
later the face mask which turned it into a modern sport in which
France has consistently collected medals.
And comfort is important too. Hungary's water polo coach
Denes Kemeny says his country's hot-water springs enabled the
sport to be played year-round before the days of heated pools.
Success can also breed more success.
When Jason Queally won the men's track cycling time trial
gold in Sydney 2000, it was only Britain's second track medal at
the Olympics in 76 years.
Since then, with huge amounts of funding and an elite
programme that is the envy of the world, they have bagged 10
more and crowned everything last month with Bradley Wiggins'
Tour de France win, a first for a British cyclist.
(Editing by John O'Brien and Matt Falloon)