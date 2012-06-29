By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, June 29
MELBOURNE, June 29 Stephanie Rice is battling
injury and has suffered four largely frustrating years since she
lit up the Olympic pool in Beijing but it would be a brave call
to write off her chances of adding to her golden haul at the
London Games.
The 24-year-old, who won two individual and one relay gold
all in world record times at Beijing's Water Cube four years
ago, was laden with similarly low expectations before
Australia's national swimming trials in March.
The Brisbane-born swimmer came into the Adelaide meeting
nursing the nagging shoulder injury and dealing with a rare
crisis of confidence about her ability to defend her Olympic 200
and 400 individual medley (IM) titles in London.
Within four days of competition, however, Rice had booked
both berths in London, obliterating competitive fields in each
event to head to the Games with a big shot of confidence.
Rice's 200 IM time of 2.09.33 in Adelaide remains the
benchmark this year but she has work to do in the 400 IM to make
up ground on American world champion Elizabeth Beisel, who
posted a scintillating 4:31.74 at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Like the shoulder injury that continues to plague her, Rice,
who is nearly two seconds behind Beisel with the year's fifth
fastest time, is taking the challenge in her stride.
"There's definitely a big jump needed but I'm in the firing
range where it really comes down to who is prepared to race,"
Rice told Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail.
"I'm not worried about rising to the occasion. I love the
extra excitement of the Olympics.
"I'll be going to London to get absolutely the most out of
myself. If that's good enough, great. If it's not, it's not."
Rice's 200 IM swim for the national title set her best time
since she posted 2.07.03 in a now-banned suit at the Rome world
championships in 2009.
"The girl's got a heart as big as Texas," said Australia's
head coach Leigh Nugent. "And again, (she) loves winning. She
thrives on the big occasion."
Rice hit the headlines as a 19-year-old when she set world
records at the 2008 national trials in the lead up to Beijing,
and her relationship with fellow swimmer Eamon Sullivan ensured
she was a fixture in gossip magazines.
She broke up with Australian Sullivan shortly before
Beijing, but her triple Olympic triumph, which also included
gold in 4x200 freestyle relay, cemented her status as
Australia's "golden girl" and saw her carry the country's flag
at the closing ceremony.
EXERCISE IN FRUSTRATION
While colourful, the four years in the pool between the
Games have largely been an exercise in frustration for Rice, who
was beaten for 200IM gold at the 2009 world championships by
American Ariana Kukors.
Her troublesome shoulder ruled her out of the Commonwealth
Games in 2010 and her halo slipped a little after she posted a
homophobic slur on Twitter directed at South Africa's rugby team
following a loss to Australia.
The resulting uproar cost her an endorsement deal with a
luxury car manufacturer and led her to make a tearful public
apology.
On the comeback trail from injury at last year's world
championships, Rice had to settle for bronze in the 400IM behind
American Elizabeth Beisel and Briton Miley, and finished out of
the medals in the 200IM.
She needed cortisone injections to settle her shoulder
injury before the trials and will have to grit her teeth and
bear the pain right through to London, her coach Michael Bohl
said.
She has said she was unlikely to put herself through the
preparations for a third Olympics after London and recently
signed a deal with with a prominent entertainment agent in
Australia with an eye on her career outside the pool.
Before that, she plans to go out with a bang at London,
where she feels she could get close to her world-beating best
provided her injury demons remain manageable.
"I think people have written me off the past few years and
it's nice to be able to just finally let the swimming do the
talking," she said.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)