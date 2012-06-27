By Andrew Downie
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 If Brazilian swimmer
Cesar Cielo wins gold in the 50 metres freestyle at London he
won't just be retaining the Olympic title he won in Beijing, he
will be emulating his heroes.
Only two swimmers have won the one-lap sprint at successive
Olympics, Russia's Alexander Popov and American Gary Hall Jr and
Cielo, a surprise winner four years ago, hopes to join them.
"It would continue the history of my heroes," he said.
"Popov was double Olympic champion in '92 and '96 and then
Gary Hall came along and won in 2000 and 2004 and I would be the
next on the list.
"That's a good goal, to have my name on that list alongside
these guys."
Cielo has every reason to feel confident about his chances.
He owns the world record (20.91 seconds) which he set in 2009
before synthetic bodysuits were banned, and has the fastest time
in the world this year (21.38).
He will go to London as the favourite, in stark contrast to
four years ago when he went to Beijing as just another hopeful,
who had been swimming in American college races just a few
months before his breakthrough win.
This time around his entire focus has been on peaking
physically and mentally for London. He chafes at his coach's ban
on fatty foods - he says when his events are finished he is
going to eat, "like 17 McDonalds" - but he knows it makes sense
if he is to triumph.
Cielo, 25, will also swim in the 100m freestyle, though he
is less confident about his chances there despite also holding
the world record (46.91) and finishing third in Beijing.
"That's harder. I want to do my best in both and if it all
works out two gold medals are possible," he said.
"I want to be like Beijing, win two medals, the gold in the
50 and another in the 100."
SURVIVING DOPING CONTROVERSY
Cielo's success has been tinged with controversy. Both his
world records were set in now-banned bodysuits and in 2011, he
tested positive for the banned diuretic furosemide at a
competition in Rio.
He denied any wrongdoing, saying it was a mistake made by a
pharmacy, and escaped with a warning from the Brazilian Swimming
Federation. Swimming' s world governing body FINA appealed the
decision but the Court of Arbitration upheld the Brazilian
ruling.
When he won the 50m at last year's world championships in
Shanghai, some of his rivals expressed their displeasure, and
Cielo winces when the subject is raised.
"I had to learn who my real friends were, who I could talk
to and who wanted to kill me," he said.
"It challenged me to see if I could overcome something like
that. Today I am much more prepared for any eventuality and any
setback."
OVERALL IMPROVEMENT IN MEDAL HAUL
Cielo's rise is indicative of the steady improvement in
Brazilian swimming.
Brazil failed to win a single medal in swimming at Athens in
2004 and Cielo won their only medals in Beijing, becoming the
first Brazilian to win an Olympic swimming gold. At last year's
world championships, Brazil won three gold medals.
"We have come on as a group," he said.
"Our athletes in the pool are now so respected that we are
among the favourites in the relays....so let's see if we can win
three or four more in London."
(Editing by Julian Linden)