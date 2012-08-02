LONDON Aug 2 Michael Phelps became the first
male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics
when he clinched the men's 200 metres individual medley gold
medal at the London Games on Thursday.
The American may no longer be the unstoppable force he was
in Beijing four years ago but he still provided an everlasting
reminder of his incredible talent and determination by winning
the gruelling multi-discipline event.
Phelps led all the way and got his giant hands on the wall
first in a time of one minute, 54.27 seconds, relegating
compatriot and world champion Ryan Lochte to silver and
Hungary's Laszlo Cseh to bronze.
"To be able to win the gold medal and repeat three times is
something pretty special," Phelps said. "I'm pretty pleased with
gold."
Lochte beat Phelps in the 400 medley on the opening night of
the swimming competition but was close to exhaustion in their
second highly-anticipated clash after competing in the 200
backstroke final half an hour before the medley.
"I can't complain. I'm bringing home five Olympic medals,"
said Lochte, who won two gold, two silver and a bronze in
London. "I've had some ups and downs but I'll take it."
Lochte won both the 200 backstroke and 200 individual
medley at last year's world championship but was unable to win
either this time, finishing third in the backstroke behind
another of his team mates.
Tyler Clary, who has spent most of his career swimming in
the shadows of Phelps and Lochte, stormed home on the last lap
to win gold in 1:53.41 ahead of Japan's Ryosuke Irie and Lochte,
who faded on the final length after trying to lead all the way.
"It's complete redemption," said Clary. "It's a testament to
me more than anything that I can handle anything that gets
thrown at me."
Rebecca Soni broke the world record for the second time in
24 hours to win the 200 breaststroke as the U.S. continued their
domination in the pool, winning 11 gold medals in the first six
days.
Soni surged away from her rivals on the final lap to win in
2:19.59, slashing four-tenths of a second off the record she set
in the semi-finals, while Japan's Satomi Suzuki won the silver
medal and the bronze went to Iuliia Efimova of Russia.
Soni also won the four-lap event in Beijing four years ago
and by winning in London she became the first woman to
successfully defend a breaststroke title at the Olympics.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands prevented an American
sweep of the four golds decided on Thursday when she won the
100 freestyle final in 53.00 seconds.
After completing the first lap in fourth place, the flying
Dutchwoman hit the accelerator on the last length, surging clear
to win ahead of Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, who was
joint world champion last year, and China's Tang Yi.
American teenager Missy Franklin finished out of the medals
in fifth place but won a semi-final of the 200 backstroke to
book her place in Friday's final.
Phelps also secured himself a spot in another final, the 100
butterfly, after posting the fastest semi-final time around 40
minutes after winning the medley.
Only two swimmers had ever won the same individual event at
three successive Olympics, Australia's Dawn Fraser, in 100
freestyle in 1956, 1960 and 1964, and Hungary's Krisztina
Egerszegi in 200 backstroke in 1988, 1992 and 1996.
It is a feat that had eluded generations of the best male
swimmers but not Phelps, who now has a staggering total of 20
Olympic medals, including 16 gold, and the chance to win two
more before his retirement at the end of the Games.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)