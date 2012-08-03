LONDON Aug 3 Michael Phelps showed no signs of
complacency on the eve of his retirement and provided an
unforgettable reminder of his talent and unquenchable
determination to win by snatching the 100 metres butterfly gold
at the London Olympics on Friday.
The American, whose list of achievements in the Olympic pool
are already beyond comparison, came from seventh place at the
turn to overpower his rivals and win his 17th gold medal.
His victory capped an extraordinary night of swimming at
London's Aquatic Centre where Missy Franklin broke the world
record in the 200 backstroke and her 15-year-old team mate Katie
Ledecky pulled off a stunning upset in the 800 freestyle.
Only Frenchman Florent Manaudou, the younger brother of
Laure Manaudou, prevented an American sweep of the four golds on
offer when he won the 50 freestyle sprint to join his famous
sister as an Olympic champion.
Phelps and Franklin became the first triple gold medallists
of the London Games and the pair look certain to win one more
each in Saturday's medley relays when the eight-day swimming
competition ends.
Phelps won the 100 butterfly gold at the last two Olympics
but his chances of making it three in a row looked slim when he
turned for home and all but one of his opponents were ahead of
him.
But once he started to roll over his giant shoulders and
kick his powerful feet as fast and hard as he could, he quickly
caught up and powered past them all to win in a time of 51.21
seconds.
South Africa's Chad le Clos, who beat Phelps in the 200
butterfly final, dead-heated for second with Russia's Evgeny
Korotyshkin but neither man could hold off Phelps, who now has a
total of 21 Olympic medals.
"This is my last individual event. It was awesome," Phelps
said. "This swim was pretty important to me. I wanted to win."
Franklin, competing in her first Olympics, confirmed her
arrival as the new queen of the pool when she blew away her
opponents, finishing well clear of Russia's Anastasia Zueva, who
won the silver medal, and America's Elizabeth Beisel, who
collected bronze.
Franklin, who also won gold in the 100 backstroke and 4x200
freestyle relay, finished in 2:04.06, slashing three-quarters of
a second off Kirsty Coventry's world record, the seventh time a
mark set when polyurethane was the suit du jour has been broken
in as many days in the London Olympic pool.
"I knew I was going to take it out and have fun and that is
what I did," she said. "I am the happiest girl alive."
The 15-year-old Ledecky, the youngest member of the entire
530-strong U.S. Olympic team, came agonisingly close to setting
an eighth world record at London's Aquatics Centre when she won
the 800 freestyle final, the longest women's event in the pool.
The teenager sliced more than five seconds off her best time
just to qualify for the team at the U.S. trials earlier this
month then hacked off another five seconds on Friday to win the
Olympic title.
"Michael and Missy's races really got me pumped," said
Ledecky, who was under world record pace at every turn and only
missed it at the end by less than a second.
"Michael is the first Olympian I ever met when I was six,
right before I started swimming. So, to hear a good luck from
him before the race was really cool."
Ledecky's win ruined Rebecca Adlington's hopes of providing
Britain with their first gold medal in swimming at the Games.
The Beijing champion tried to keep up with her younger
opponent but faded to finish third as Spain's Mireia Belmonte
Garcia got past her to grab her second silver medal of the
Games.
"I do not know whether the expectations and environment got
the better of me," Adlington said.
"I gave it all and I hope that people at home see that."
The 21-year-old Manaudou charged down the pool to get his
hand on the wall first and win the frantic one-lap dash in a
time of 21.34, ahead of American Cullen Jones and Brazil's Cesar
Cielo, the Beijing gold medallist.
His sister Laure won the 400 freestyle gold at Athens in
2004, becoming the first female French swimmer to win an Olympic
title.
Now the family has a second gold and France have four in
swimming in London, level with China, and trailling only the
U.S. who have amassed 14.
