By Julian Linden
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 The days when everything Michael
Phelps touched turned to gold have now officially gone.
At the London Olympics on Sunday, he did everything he could
to win but suffered his second defeat in as many days when the
American team gambled and lost.
In an extraordinary reversal of fortunes, France beat the
United States in the final of the men's 4x100 metres freestyle,
coming from a seemingly hopeless position to take the gold in a
heart-stopping finish.
Four years ago, Phelps won an unprecedented eight golds in
Beijing, including the men's relay when Jason Lezak famously
mowed down Alain Bernard on the last lap.
This time, it was the French that got their hands on the
wall first when Yannick Agnel unleashed an incredible anchor leg
to reel in Ryan Lochte, who was called into the American team
for the final ahead of Lezak and the other sprint specialists
who contested the heats.
France won a second gold at America's expense on Sunday when
Camille Muffat fought off a ferocious challenge from Allison
Schmitt to win the 400 freestyle final in four minutes, 01.45
seconds.
Muffat had to draw on all her reserves of strength to win
the gruelling eight-lap race as Schmitt, who trains alongside
Phelps in Baltimore, desperately tried to catch her only to end
up with the silver medal.
Britain's Rebecca Adlington, the Beijing champion, finished
strongly to get the bronze, giving the home-nation their first
medal in London's Aquatic Centre on an electrifying night that
produced two world records.
Dana Vollmer ended a lifetime of frustration and serious
battles with her health to win the 100 butterfly gold and break
another of the supposedly untouchable world records set during
the 2009 world championships in Rome at the height of the
bodysuit controversy.
The American, who used to take a defibrillator to her races
because of a heart condition, swam like a woman possessed,
powering to victory in 55.98 seconds, slicing 0.08 off the
previous mark set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom.
China's Lu Ying finished second while Australia's Alicia
Coutts, a relay gold medallist on Saturday, was third despite
vomiting halfway through the race.
South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh broke the world record
to win the 100m breaststroke final.
Van der Burgh charged through the first lap at breakneck
speed then gulping air, he held off his pursuers in the last
length to reach the wall in 58.46 seconds.
His time trimmed 0.12 seconds off the previous world record
of 58.58 set by Australia's Brenton Rickard in Rome, who could
only manage sixth.
Australia's Christian Sprenger took the silver medal while
American Brendan Hansen was third as an exhausted van der Burgh
celebrated becoming the first South African man to win an
individual Olympic swimming title by laying down on the lane
ropes and staring at the wave-shaped ceiling.
Phelps and Lochte did not compete in the 100 freestyle at
the U.S. trials but were fast-tracked into the team for the
final even though there were some doubts about both of them.
Phelps finished out of the medals in Saturday's 400
individual medley, won by Lochte, who normally does not swim in
the sprint relay and had to back up less than an hour after
competing in the semi-finals of the 200 freestyle.
The lone consolation for Phelps was that he collected his
first silver medal in four appearances at the Olympics.
With his 14 golds and two bronzes, he has a total of 17,
just one short of the all-time record.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)