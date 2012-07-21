By Julian Linden
VICHY, France, July 21 In the high-performance
world inhabited by America's Olympic swimmers, nothing is ever
left to chance. Every stroke they swim, every step they take,
every meal they eat is carefully planned and monitored.
But no matter how well they prepare, there are just some
things no elite athlete can ever be ready for, as Missy
Franklin, the rising star of American women's swimming, learned
this week.
Just days away from competing at her first Olympics, the
17-year-old was living out her dream, training alongside the
likes of Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Natalie Coughlin at a
camp in central France, when the news filtered through that a
gunman had gone on a deadly shooting rampage in a crowded movie
theatre in Colorado.
The man, armed with an assault rifle, a shotgun and a
pistol, and wearing a full suit of tactical body armor, a helmet
and a gas mask, set off two smoke bombs before opening fire in
the dark theatre.
Twelve people were killed, dozens more wounded, and the news
struck Franklin like a lightning bolt - for the killings took
place in her home town of Aurora.
Suddenly, the golden lure of the Olympics didn't seem to
matter so much as her thoughts turned to home.
"I was very, very shaken up," she told Reuters on Saturday.
"It was terrifying for me because I had no idea who was there.
"I was getting information from all friends and family. The
fact that so many people were hurt and so many people were
affected was heartbreaking."
EMOTIONAL STATE
Franklin said she did not know any of the victims and had
never been to the cinema where the shootings happened but that
that had not made it any less frightening.
"I only live about 15 or 20 minutes away and I drive past it
all the time because we practise there every day, so it hit real
close to home," she said.
"It's unbelievable. That someone could actually do that."
Franklin's emotional state is now being monitored, and her
coach Todd Schmitz, whose team is based in Aurora, said he had
spoken at length with Franklin about the incident.
"I think it's made us realise that you have to enjoy every
day because you never know what's going to happen. It reinforces
that idea you need to stop and smell the roses," he told
Reuters.
"As far as I know, none of us knows anyone who was there but
I expect, in time, we will know someone who knows someone who
was there, so that's going to affect your emotions."
Franklin burst on the world stage last year when she won
three gold medals at the world championships in Shanghai.
At last month's U.S. trials in Nebraska, Franklin qualified
in seven events for London, giving her the chance to become the
first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics.
"The only thing I can do is go to the Olympics and hopefully
make Colorado proud and find a little bit of light there now,"
she said.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)