Michael Phelps, his powers
seemingly diminishing by the day, provided a reminder of his
incredible feats from Beijing when he beat his old rival Milorad
Cavic at the London Olympics on Thursday.
It was only a morning heat but the American showed why he
remains the fiercest competitor in the pool when he stormed past
Cavic on the last lap to book his place in the semi-finals of
the men's 100 metres butterfly, his last individual event before
he retires.
"This is my last prelim swim ever so that was pretty fun to
be able to do a pretty decent time in it," Phelps said.
Phelps famously beat the Serbian by a fingernail in China
four years ago to win the seventh of his eight gold medals and
the pair remain on course to meet in Friday's final, as long as
they get through Thursday night's semi-finals.
But Phelps, bidding to win the event for the third time, has
a new and tougher challenger this time.
South Africa's Chad le Clos beat Phelps with a desperate
late lunge to win the 200 butterfly final on Tuesday and
qualified ahead of him in the 100.
Missy Franklin, emerging as the new face of the powerful
American swim team, stayed on course to add to her golden haul
when she posted the fastest time in the heats of the women's 200
backstroke, her favourite event.
The 17-year-old from Colorado has already won two gold
medals in London and has a great chance of winning more after
qualifying fastest ahead of her team mate Elizabeth Beisel and
Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, the two-time Olympic champion and
world record holder.
"That was my last prelim swim. It's kind of sad to think of
it like that," said Franklin.
"There is a little bit of relief but I am going to miss this
so much."
Rebecca Adlington raised hopes of a British winner in the
pool when she charged straight into Friday's final of the 800
freestyle.
Adlington, who ended Britain's long drought in swimming by
winning two gold medals in Beijing four years ago, stayed on
course to defend her 800 title, topping the time sheets just
ahead of her great rival, Denmark's Lotte Friis.
"I'm going to give it my all in the final, it's all about
who can get that finish," she told the BBC.
Trinidad and Tobago's George Bovell set the early pace in
the men's 50 freestyle sprint, winning his heat in 21.77
seconds.
Cesar Cielo of Brazil, the defending champion and world
record holder, was second fastest, touching the wall a fraction
behind, but said he expected to go much faster.
"It was enough to get through," he said. "I wasn't thinking
of the podium, I was concentrated on qualifying."
