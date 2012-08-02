LONDON Aug 2 Daniel Gyurta is renowned for his
fast finishing but as he entered the closing stages of the 200
metres breaststroke final at the London Games he was suddenly
worried his Olympic dream would be cut to shreds.
The received wisdom on the pooldeck was that if Gyurta
turned first into the final 50 metres, the Olympic title was as
good as his as nobody in the field packed the Hungarian's
finishing punch.
As he closed in on glory, however, he suddenly found himself
being hunted down by Britain's Michael Jamieson, who was being
roared on by a passionate home crowd hoping to see their first
male gold medallist in the pool since 1988.
"It was a real surprise for me," Gyurta told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday as he protectively fondled his gold
medal. "I know he has really good form and he is a great swimmer
but in the last 20 metres it was getting closer and closer and
closer.
"I could see him coming. I was able to see him all the time.
All 200 metres, I could see right and left and at every turn the
British guy and the Japanese guy were there.
"It was really hard, but I won the medal."
Scotland's Jamieson finished just 0.15 seconds behind, after
both he and Gyurta lunged together for the wall. Japan's Ryo
Tateishi, swimming in the outside lane, was third.
The result and the world record time of two minutes, 07.28
seconds was a tonic to soothe the disappointment of finishing
fifth in the last Games in Beijing, four years after he won
silver in Athens as a 15-year-old.
Beijing was a low point, he said, but it provided him with
the well-timed kick needed to spur him on.
It is a relentless effort of endless training camps piled on
top of a Sisyphean swimming regime, five or six hours day at the
centralised Hungarian programme in Budapest, but it has
culminated in the ultimate reward.
"This was the dream when I was young," he said.
In both Athens and Beijing he was beaten by Kosuke Kitajima,
the multiple Olympic gold medal winning breaststroker.
The Japanese finished fourth on Wednesday, more than a
second off the pace, and having flirted with retirement after
Beijing, is unlikely to make it to Rio in four years time.
Kitajima remains, however, the benchmark that Gyurta is
hoping to live up to.
"Kitajima is the biggest breaststroker, he has four Olympic
gold medals, and a lot of world records," Gyurta said.
"But now I can go faster than him, last year and this year
too.
"I am pretty happy because I can do it. But he is what I
want to live up to."
Even to be considered in the same breath as Kitajima, the
Hungarian would have to repeat his gold medal success in four
years time and having got the Olympic monkey off his back, few
you would bet against him repeating the trick in Rio.
"I am just 23 years old," he added.
"I can feel the power of my sport."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)