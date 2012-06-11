By Tom Pilcher
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 Cullen Jones was five when he
almost drowned but rather than live in fear of water the
American jumped back in with both feet, overcoming his fears to
become an Olympic swimming gold medallist and drive a campaign
to slash the drowning rate in the United States.
The 28-year-old, who won relay gold in Beijing and hopes to
earn an individual berth at the London Games, was put straight
into swimming lessons by his mother after the water park
accident.
Jones now juggles his training with a campaign to lower the
disproportionately high drowning rate among African-Americans
and stressed the importance of teaching children how to swim.
"In 2008 the drowning rate for African-Americans in the
United States was three times more likely than any other rate,"
Jones told Reuters via telephone after one of his training
sessions at the gym.
A national research study by the USA Swimming Foundation and
the University of Memphis showed 70 percent of African-American
and 60 percent of Hispanic/Latino children could not swim.
Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention also showed more than one in five fatal drowning
victims are children younger than 14.
"Swimming is a life skill," added Jones.
"The biggest problem in the United States is people see it
only as an activity, as something fun you do on vacation. But
kids are going into the water and drowning. There's a simple way
to stop this."
Jones said he owed a great deal to his parents for forcing
him to confront his fears at an early age.
"My dad and I talked my mum into letting me on this ride and
I ended up being flipped upside down, almost drowning and
needing full resuscitation. My mum got me into swimming lessons
within a week," he recalled.
"I see tragedy bringing on triumph every day working with
Make a Splash. But so many of their parents don't do what my
parents did.
"So many tell their kids to stay away from the water."
Jones said his work at the Make a Splash programme since
2008 had made him a better swimmer.
"I'm able to swim at speeds I wasn't four years ago. I'm in
better shape now and I've learned a lot. I knew I wanted to help
get kids water-safe, but I didn't know how much of an impact
that would have on me," he added.
"Seeing their faces light up, those are the faces I see when
I'm tired or can't get through the wall."
INDIVIDUAL FOCUS
Another factor driving Jones forward to the London Games is
the hurt of missing out on individual competition in Beijing
after he delivered a performance that was far from his best in
the 50-metres freestyle at the 2008 Olympic trials.
"That's been the one thing burning in the back of my head
for the last four years. I messed up at the trials and didn't
swim my own race. That hurt," said Jones.
"I love swimming relays but I want to swim an individual.
That's my focal point."
Jones will have the chance to claim an individual berth at
the June 25-July 2 national trials, which he hopes will be the
first of two major peaks in his 2012 form.
"Last year I went to the worlds, then I came back and went
to the nationals, which was to replicate what it would feel like
to go from one meet at my peak straight to another.
"In 2008 I was able to hit a double peak. I think I'm still
going to be able to do that, we've been training to do that. My
yardage this year has been more than the past three years.
"Hopefully the Olympics will be the stronger peak."
Jones credits 14-times gold medallist Michael Phelps and
best friend Ryan Lochte for providing support as well as a
rivalry that keeps them constantly striving to beat each other
and set new boundaries.
"Ryan and I have been room mates since 2006 when I first
made the international team, we've been friends ever since.
"Last year I had to race one of my team mates to make the
worlds team and he was definitely in my corner, along with
Michael of course. The three of us are pretty tight."
The laughter will be pushed aside when the country's best
swimmers convene for the fiercely competitive national trials.
"Because we're only together for that month, being known as
Team USA and walking around like that you just get fired up," he
said. "Knowing that for that month you're training with the best
in your country, you can't not catch that Olympic feeling."
(Edited by Peter Rutherford)