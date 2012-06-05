By Alastair Himmer
| TOKYO, June 5
TOKYO, June 5 Grimacing in pain and gasping hard
for breath, Kosuke Kitajima gave the impression of a man
clinging on for dear life at the Japanese Olympic swimming
trials. Looks, though, can deceive.
"It's brutal!" wheezed Kitajima after qualifying for the
London Games. "I really pushed myself, knowing the pain I was
letting myself in for, to get the job done."
But as excruciating as it has been to get himself back into
top shape, Kitajima will be a genuine gold medal contender in
London, having backed up his hard work with some electrifying
times.
"The Olympics is the dream stage," said the former double
world record holder. "I have that fire to do it all over again."
He is no longer the brash, flash whipper-snapper who burst
onto the world stage at the 2004 Athens Olympics by storming to
double gold in the 100 and 200 metres breaststroke.
Eyes bulging with delight after beating American rival
Brendan Hansen in Athens, a pumped-up Kitajima whooped into
poolside TV cameras: "I kicked his butt!"
Defying serious injuries after his Athens triumph, Kitajima
remarkably repeated his double at the 2008 Beijing Games, before
then flirting with retirement.
Having lost and then rediscovered his mojo after hitting
such glorious heights in China, he makes no secret of how
painful the process of Olympic training is for him aged 29.
But his performances do not hint at that.
Kitajima broke his own Japanese record by clocking 58.90
seconds in the 100. His 200m time of 2:08.00 eclipsed that of
Hungarian Daniel Gyurta in winning the gold at last year's world
championships in Shanghai.
"I feel totally different from last year's world
championships," said Kitajima, whose high altitude training
sessions are the stuff of legend.
NEAR SUPERHUMAN FEAT
For Kitajima to win a third 100-200 Olympic breaststroke
double would be a near superhuman feat, but he showed glimpses
of his old form in Tokyo, setting the trials ablaze.
After clinging on to win 200, edging out Ryo Tateishi, he
pointed his finger skywards as he climbed out of the water and
let out a roar, joy and pain etched across his face.
"Now it's about putting together quicker times, peaking in
order to be able to swim world record times at the Olympics. It
definitely won't be easy."
Easy, no. But it would take a brave man to bet against
Kitajima, who has recovered his passion for swimming, according
to American coach Dave Salo.
"Three years ago he didn't want to do this," said Salo,
swimming guru at the University of Southern California. "But he
found a coaching staff who gave him his breathing space."
Kitajima sorted his head out but a silver medal in the 200
and fourth place in the 100 in Shanghai underlined the scale of
the task facing Asia's most successful swimmer.
A celebrity in Japan, Kitajima's decision to move to the
States helped fuel his Olympic drive after his Beijing hangover.
"In 2004 I had a big rival (Hansen) I just couldn't stand
losing to," he said Kitajima. "In 2008 I knew I would win if I
swam my race.
"This time around, it's about being able to squeeze out
every drop of energy. I'm 29 and these young swimmers give you
nothing.
"There's no place to hide. Either I leave it all out there
or I'll get my butt kicked."
(Editing by Ossian Shine)