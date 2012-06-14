By Alex Dobuzinskis
MALIBU, Calif., June 14 Greg Louganis is
plunging into a new role as a mentor to U.S. Olympic divers in a
sport dominated by China, and to do the job the four-time gold
medallist is relying on tricks he learned from handling show
dogs.
Louganis is one of the last U.S. divers to triumph at the
Olympics, and many call him the best diver ever. At the 1988
Games in Seoul, South Korea, he hit his head on the springboard
in a preliminary round and had stitches, but went on to win.
Since that dramatic showing, Louganis has acted on stage and
in a few movies while living with HIV for nearly 25 years.
Last year, he was named athlete-mentor for USA Diving, a job
that will bring him to the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics. The
next stop for the young divers Louganis is helping guide is the
U.S. Olympic team trials set to start on Sunday.
In the dining room of his hillside Malibu home overlooking
the Pacific Ocean, the California native told Reuters diving has
become a tough sport for American athletes.
"The state of diving globally right now, it's the entire
world chasing China ... like in so many things," Louganis said.
China won all but one event in Beijing in 2008, and the last
U.S. diver to claim gold was the late Mark Lenzi in 1992. Some
of the best U.S. divers now looking to upset the top-ranked
Chinese are David Boudia, 23, and Christina Loukas, 26.
Louganis, 52, said one reason for China's dominance is its
advanced development system for athletes. But even if U.S.
divers might not be selected as young as the Chinese and not
have the same amount of time to devote to the sport, they can
still succeed if they "train smart," he said.
Louganis years ago took up the sport of dog agility, in
which he guides canines through an obstacle course of ramps,
tunnels and hurdles. The silver-haired Louganis said that
experience applies to mentoring athletes, and helps him overcome
doubts he has "anything to offer" Olympic hopefuls.
"In training the dogs, working with the dogs and
understanding behavior and learning, I have a much better grasp
of the learning process," Louganis said.
BULLIED AND GAY
But there is also a deeper dimension to his mentoring. The
former champion said he talks to athletes about everything, from
being bullied as a child -- when he was called "sissy" and worse
-- to long ago accepting the fact he is gay.
"Everything is kind of laid out there," he said. "And so by
doing that, you're offering them a safe place to go."
Louganis' teenage birth parents were of Samoan and Northern
European descent, and he was adopted at nine months of age.
Louganis, who won silver at age 16 at the Montreal Olympics
in 1976 and went on to study theater in college and then win
four gold medals, had Ron O'Brien as his coach. "He understood
me, and I wasn't an easy one to understand," Louganis said.
"I wasn't a competitor," Louganis said, as he sat drinking
from a carton of coconut milk, at a glass table supported by
small statues of nude men.
"It's not a competition, it's not an 'I'm going to kick your
ass' thing. It's a performance, and it always had been for me."
Louganis in 1988 was diagnosed with HIV six months before
the Olympics, at a time when the disease he said was thought of
as a quick "death sentence." Olympic host South Korea then
barred HIV infected people from entry, and Louganis kept his
disease a secret.
In 1995, Louganis admitted in a television interview he had
HIV, which led to some questioning in the media about whether he
put other divers at risk of infection by bleeding into the pool
when he hit his head in Seoul. Medical experts downplayed the
possibility.
These days, Louganis spends his days working on a book about
learning and success, while he takes trapeze lessons and spends
a lot of time with his two dogs, Freeway and Nipper.
USA Diving spokeswoman Jennifer Lowery said Louganis has
also traveled all over the country, from Ohio to Texas, in his
job as a mentor for the organization.
"He's won four gold medals, so he knows what it takes to
succeed and he's able to share those stories with the athletes,"
Lowery said. "They're hearing it from someone who is a legend."
