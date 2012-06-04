By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, June 4
SYDNEY, June 4 Australian sprint swimmer James
Magnussen looks set to take the step up from national renown to
global fame at the London Olympics, and he certainly has the
confidence to deal with it.
Tall, with the typically chiselled physique of a swimmer, it
is the 21-year-old world champion's overwhelming, frequently
articulated, confidence that first strikes you about him outside
the pool.
In the water, Magnussen has backed up his words with times
that have made him an overwhelming favourite to become the first
Australian since Michael Wenden in 1968 to win men's Olympic
gold in the 100 metres freestyle on Aug. 1.
Christened the "Missile" by the media but known more
prosaically as "Mags" or "Maggie" to his team mates, Magnussen
has set three of the five fastest times of the year with his
smooth, natural style and scorching finish.
Not for him, though, the cautious nod towards the talents of
his rivals, nor the qualification of his exploits with caveats
about how the only times that really matter will be set in
London - Magnussen is relishing being the man to beat.
"I kind of like it, I get to sit back and see what everyone
else does and sort of know what pace I need to swim and let
everyone worry about me and swim my own race," he said at the
New South Wales championships earlier this year.
"The advantage is that I have those times on the board, I
know exactly how I'm going to swim my hundred and if they're
going to start changing their race plans then that's their
disadvantage," he added.
Australia's head swimming coach Leigh Nugent is keen to
emphasise that Magnussen's confidence is by no means arrogance.
"Some people don't want to show that confidence verbally but
James does," he told Reuters. "But there's no conceitedness
about his confidence, he just says 'these are the facts and this
is what I'm doing'. I think it's a refreshing change."
RELATIVE OBSCURITY
Magnussen emerged from relative obscurity as a teenager last
year to swim the then fastest 100m time of the year in the world
at the Australian national championships (48.29 seconds).
A few months later, the smalltown boy from Port Macquarie on
the New South Wales coast had ended Australia's 40-year wait for
a world champion in the blue riband sprint in a stunning 47.63
in Shanghai.
He made an even more impressive start to 2012 which
culminated at the Australian championships in March with a swim
of 47.10 seconds, the fourth fastest of all time and still the
best in the world this year by half a second.
Not satisfied with that, Magnussen immediately restated his
goal of bettering Cesar Cielo's world record of 46.91, which was
set by the powerful Brazilian with the aid of the now-banned
buoyancy suits.
"I'm certainly not going to rest on my laurels," he said
after taking the national title in Adelaide.
"I'm going to be doing everything within my power to break
that world record because I do want to be considered the fastest
man in history."
There is a big difference in profile between the world
championships and the pressure cooker athletes enter at the
Olympics, where swimming takes centre stage in the sporting
world for the first week of the Games.
Nugent is confident that Magnussen will be able to deal with
it - in part because of his experience as a schoolboy rugby
league player.
"He's a pretty together young man. He seems to revel in a
pressured environment. I guess when he was a young kid playing
other sports, he might have developed the skills to deal with
those pressures."
"I think he can reach lofty heights," Nugent added. "I think
he can be one of those swimmers who people talk about for a long
time like Matt Biondi and Pieter van den Hoogenband."
(Editing by Ossian Shine)