June 11 Australian swimmers Nick D'Arcy and
Kenrick Monk will not be able to use social media during the
London Games after angering the country's Olympic Committee
(AOC) by posting photos of themselves with guns on their
accounts last week.
The Australian Olympic Committee said the duo's postings
were "foolish and clearly inappropriate" and forced them to
remove the pictures taken while they were at a training camp in
the United States.
Back in Brisbane on Monday, Monk and D'Arcy, who met with
Swimming Australia officials, said they would also return home
immediately after the completion of their events at the Games,
which begin next month.
"Both Kenrick and I understand the sanctions that have been
put on us from the AOC," D'Arcy, who will compete in the 200
metres butterfly, told reporters without answering questions.
"We've had some really serious discussions with Swimming
Australia today and as per those discussions, I've decided not
to engage in social media in the period leading into the Games.
"I think at this stage it (social media) will just serve as
a distraction and I think it's really important in these last
seven weeks to focus on your swimming and what you're doing in
the pool."
The incident was another black mark on the records of the
24-year-olds.
D'Arcy assaulted Australian triple Commonwealth Games gold
medallist Simon Cowley, resulting in him being kicked off the
Beijing Games Olympic team in 2008, while Monk told police last
year he was the victim of a hit and run accident only to later
confess he fell off his skateboard.
Monk, who will compete in the 200 metres freestyle
individual event and relay, said the duo had meant no harm in
posting the photos and they were simply trying to boost team
morale.
"Basically, back in '07 we went, as the Australian swim
team, to a rifle range and did a bit of shooting. It was a bit
of fun and great team bonding," Monk said.
"Over in America, we thought it would be a fantastic idea
and bit of bonding and fun (to go to the shooting range)."
In another strongly worded statement on Monday, Swimming
Australia said they would take no further action on the matter.
"They showed poor judgement in posting what we saw as
inappropriate photos, in which they appear to be skylarking with
guns while in the U.S. last week," CEO Kevin Neil said.
"While what the boys did was not illegal, posting the photos
on social networks encourages public debate, and that debate can
be seen to have a negative impact on the image of the sport and
their own image."
