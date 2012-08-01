LONDON Aug 1 As 15-year-old Ruta Meilutyte
wound up her pre-Olympic training it did not cross her mind that
she could end up on top of the rostrum with a 100 metres
breaststroke gold medal wrapped around her neck.
Neither did she entertain the prospect when she set a new
European record in qualifying and she still thought she could
have come last when she touched the wall ahead of her nearest
rival to become the Olympic champion on Monday.
"I didn't think I could win gold not any point," she said.
"It came as a complete surprise when I touched. I was not
looking round. I was not looking at which position I was in,
whether I was last or I was first.
"I just thought I will do every thing I can and see how it
goes."
It went rather well. With a performance that belied her
tender years, the youngster wrote her name up in lights in the
story of this year's Olympics.
A tyro of the swimming world, she displayed nerves of cold
steel to withstand a delayed start that would have caused
butterflies to stir in the stomach of even the most seasoned
Olympian when the starting gun malfunctioned.
She then survived a fierce challenge from American world
champion Rebecca Soni to become the first swimmer to win an
Olympic medal competing under the Lithuania flag.
As she stepped onto the podium, the tears welled up, but her
mind, she says, was totally blank.
"You know when you think and you have words in your head,
but there was nothing," she said.
"I think it was all too much for me. I felt really special,
it was a dream moment and I was just trying to enjoy it but
nothing was going through my head.
"It's really just the biggest moment of my life, I was just
trying to enjoy every minute of it but it's just emotions
rushing out. It was crazy."
The medal did not then leave her side for the rest of the
night.
"I didn't know where to put it, I was a bit tired so I just
went to bed with it in my pocket."
Meilutyte, who speaks with a strikingly perfect English
accent, has become an overnight celebrity in her native
Lithuania with reports floating around of cocktails being named
in her honour.
Her country's president, Dalia Grybauskaite, had extended
her stay in London for the race and was perched up in the
stands, alongside Meilutyte's grandmother, to watch her enter
Lithuanian folklore.
"Back home everything has gone crazy," she said.
"I never actually dreamed about so many people supporting
me. So many people are interested in swimming now."
Meilutyte's mother died in a car accident in 2001 and her
grandmother stepped into the role of parent to raise help raise
her and her two older brothers.
Her father, Saulius, who had been working in the United
States, returned to Lithuania when Ruta was eight, but in 2008
he moved to England and found work in a care home in Plymouth, a
port town in the south west of the country.
Meilutyte, who hailed from Kaunas, Lithuania's second
largest city, followed him over at the age of 13.
After joining the local swimming club, she obtained a
scholarship to a Plymouth fee-paying school with a respected
elite swimming programme.
British diving's great hope Tom Daley is a fellow pupil.
After her gold medal winning performance she is now set to
enjoy the same celebrity status enjoyed by the young diver who
shot to stardom when he won world championships gold in 2009.
His precedent, she hoped, would help cushion the blow of
being suddenly dunked into a celebrity world.
"We're all kind of in the same boat," she said. "It's great
he's going to the same school as me so I think people are quite
used to it, so it won't be as heavy for me."
Juggling the joint existence of being a school girl and an
elite athlete who trains twice a day and is up in the early
hours of the morning to begin a gruelling training regime, has
its difficulties.
Unsurprisingly, however, it seems little is beyond her.
"The teachers are always helping me. They know I train twice
a day and they give me extra help and if I don't hand in my
homework they will give me extra time."
Time is something that is firmly on her side.
(Additional reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)