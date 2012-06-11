By Mark Meadows
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 Love triangles, panic attacks
and gold medals - life is never dull for Italy's best-known
sportswoman Federica Pellegrini.
The swimmer, who will be looking to retain her 200 metres
freestyle gold at the London Olympics as well as pick up other
medals, is never far from the headlines and absolutely anything
could happen in the July and August Games.
Her occasional tendency to lose her customary cool and
succumb to a panic attack before diving into the pool means
opponents will think they can beat her even if the 23-year-old's
times suggest she should coast to victory.
Pellegrini seemed to be getting over her anxiety issues but
last month she failed to get through the 400m semi-final at the
European championships, complaining of pain in her leg.
Italian media reckoned the problem was all in her head again
and medical tests showed no issues.
"When you give your best and you swim a time so
indescribably bad, you have to ask yourself some questions. But
now we'll start over. I've got two months of intensive training
ahead," she told reporters.
The last time the pressure was really on - at the Rome world
championships in 2009 in front of her adoring home fans -
Pellegrini managed to control her emotions and put in a series
of stunning displays in the searing heat - albeit with the now
banned supersuits.
She won gold in the 200 and 400 freestyle and then retained
her titles in style in Shanghai last year.
"VERY CRITICAL"
Her victories came despite the loss of her inspirational
coach Alberto Castagnetti in October 2009.
The death of the 66-year-old affected Pellegrini greatly and
she has dedicated almost every medal since to the former Olympic
swimmer.
Castagnetti has not been the only important man in her life.
Pellegrini has spent much of the last few years on the front
pages of gossip and men's magazines in Italy after being
involved in a swimming champion love triangle.
She was engaged to fellow Italian swimmer Luca Marin, who
was previously romantically involved with French pool heroine
Laure Manaudou.
Spats between the female pair had French and Italian
newspapers in dreamland with Manaudou having a similar profile
to Pellegrini's in France.
While Manaudou went on to date French swimmer Frederick
Bousquet, Pellegrini fell for Italian freestyle specialist
Filippo Magnini.
He has become her rock with Castagnetti gone and helped her
through her recent problems at the Euros, where she did still
win 200 freestyle and 200 relay gold.
"I try to be very critical with myself, to do better and
expect more and more," she said.
For a major European nation, Italy will struggle for a host
of golds in London and Pellegrini is among their best hopes for
glory.
She is well aware of the pressure and if she can keep her
focus and avoid stress, Pellegrini could become one of the faces
of the Games.
The Venetian is used to the camera lens and even if
everything goes wrong in the London Aquatics Centre, she may
still be hogging the limelight.
