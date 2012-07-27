By Julian Linden
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Nothing whets the appetite more
in Olympic swimming than a genuine rivalry and this year's
London Games promises one of the greatest duels in the pool ever
seen with the clash between team mate Michael Phelps and Ryan
Lochte putting the sport in a buzz.
If the men's 200 metres freestyle at the 2004 Athens
Olympics, featuring Phelps, Ian Thorpe and Pieter van den
Hoogenband, was prematurely called the race of the century, then
this might as well be the matchup of the millennium.
The two Americans will square off not once, but twice, in
the 200 and 400m individual medleys, both lung-bursting events
that drain every ounce of energy from swimmers but provide for
compelling drama.
For swimming fans, the wait is almost over with the 400
individual on Saturday's opening night of finals.
"This is going to be a special race," said Gregg Troy, the
head coach of the U.S. men's team. "I can't imagine a better way
to promote our sport than a race like this on the first day."
Natalie Coughlin, the captain of the American women's team,
said the whole pool deck was excited about watching the pair
duke it out over eight laps.
"It's going to be an awesome race," she said. "And it will
have a lot of energy that hopefully gives us a lot of momentum
going into the next eight days."
Although Phelps won the 400 individual medley at the last
two Olympics and would become the first male swimmer to win the
same event three times if he's victorious, he finds himself in
the rare position as the underdog.
He dropped the gruelling event from his programme after the
Beijing Olympics and was beaten by Lochte in the race at the
U.S. Olympic Trials but says he has improved since then.
"I feel like my stroke is getting better and things are
coming together but I can only control what I do. I can't
control what anyone else does," he said.
While the men's 400 individual medley is the undoubted
highlight, three other finals, all with compelling storylines of
their own, will also feature on the opening night of finals at
the London Aquatic Centre.
The women's 400 individual medley could also produce an
American winner with Elizabeth Beisel, who trains in Florida
with Lochte, setting the fastest time in the world this year,
just ahead of China's Zheng Rongrong.
Sun Yang is the favourite to win the men's 400 metres
freestyle. If he does, he will become the first Chinese man to
win an Olympic swimming gold medal. His main rival is South
Korea's Park Tae-hwan, the Beijing champion.
The Netherlands are the overwhelming favourites to win the
women's 4x100 freestyle relay after winning the gold medal at
the last Olympics and past two world championships.
