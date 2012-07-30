By Julian Linden
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Michael Phelps is poised to
scale the final mountain he needs to reach the peak of Olympic
immortality when the fourth day of the Olympic swimming
competition takes place on Tuesday.
After a slow start to the London Games, Phelps finally gets
his chance to reclaim the spotlight and claim one of the few
records that he has not yet captured.
The American is the overwhelming favourite to win Tuesday's
200 metres butterfly final, an event he has dominated for the
past decade.
If he does win, he will become the first male swimmer to win
gold in the same individual event at three successive Olympics,
a feat that has proved beyond all the great male swimmers who
have come before him.
If he wins any medal, he will equal Soviet gymnast Larisa
Latynina's record tally of 18 Olympic medals but probably not
for long.
Within an hour of the butterfly final, Phelps should be
diving back in the pool for the 4x200 freestyle relay, a race
the U.S. are heavily favoured to win that would give him the
outright record.
Chinese teenager Ye Shiwen could become the first female
swimmer to win two golds in London when she lines up on the
blocks for the 200 individual medley final.
The 16-year-old shattered the world record to win the 400
medley on Saturday and qualified fastest for the final despite
taking her foot off the gas in the final lap.
Missy Franklin will also be chasing her second gold, and
third medal overall, when she lines up for the 200 freestyle
final.
The American teenager only qualified in eighth place in
Monday's semi-finals but was conserving her energy for the 100
backstroke final, which she won.
Australia's Bronte Barratt qualified just ahead of American
Allison Schmitt and Camille Muffat of France, the gold medallist
in the 400 free.
Tuesday's programme also features the heats and semi-finals
of the men's 100 freestyle, one of the blue-riband events of the
swimming competition.
