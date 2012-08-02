LONDON Aug 2 Michael Phelps and his American
team mate Missy Franklin will both be chasing their third gold
medals of the London Olympics on the penultimate day of the
swimming competition on Friday.
While the golden pair are looking to their already bulging
stockpiles, the host-nation Britain will be looking for a first
gold medal in the Aquatics Centre when Rebecca Adlington defends
her 800 metres freestyle title.
And the fastest men in the world will square off in the 50
freestyle sprint, a frantic splash and dash that could be
decided by a fingernail.
Reinvigorated after winning the 200 medley on Thursday,
Phelps will start as the favourite to win the 100 butterfly gold
for the third Olympics in succession after setting the fastest
qualifying time in the semi-finals.
"It's a 100m, you can't really pace it, you just go for it
and hope you hang on," he said.
Despite his domination of Olympic swimming, the challengers
keep lining up for Phelps and his opponents in the final include
Serbia's Milorad Cavic, who Phelps famously beat by a fingernail
in Beijing to win the seventh of his eight golds, and South
Africa's Chad le Clos, who beat the American in the 200 final in
London and qualified second fastest.
"He (le Clos) can do everything," Phelps said. "You don't
see that often."
Adlington, who ended Britain's long drought in swimming by
winning two gold medals in Beijing four years ago, stayed on
course to defend her 800 title after setting the fastest time on
Thursday's heats.
But she also faces some tough opponents, most notable
Denmark's former world champion Lotte Friis and 15-year-old
Katie Kedecky, the youngest member on the powerful American
team.
"I'm going to give it my all in the final, it's all about
who can get that finish," Adlington said.
Franklin qualified second fastest behind her team mate
Elizabeth Beisel for the 200 backstroke final but swam
conservatively because her semi-final was held just before she
competed in the 100 freestyle final.
"I have a lot of confidence going into it," Franklin said.
"It's my favourite race and I have so much fun with it,
that's the most important part."
The 50 freestyle final is looming as anyone's race after the
eight finalists qualified within a third of a second of each
other with Brazil's defending champion Cesar Cielo and American
Cullen Jones dead-heating for first in the semi-finals.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)