By Julian Linden
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Michael Phelps will get another
chance to win his first medal at the London Olympics and close
in on another record when he competes in the 4x100 metres
freestyle relay on Sunday.
The American needs to win three medals to surpass the
overall record of 18, held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina,
but bombed out on his first race on Saturday when he finished
fourth in the men's 400 individual medley.
The Americans are among the favourites for the men's relay
although face a tough task winning gold against an Australian
team that boasts the fastest two men in the world, including
world champion James Magnusson.
The host-nation will get their opportunity to win their
first medal in the pool when Rebecca Adlington defends her 400
freestyle title she won in Beijing, although she too faces stiff
opposition for the gold.
The heats of both events will be held in the morning with
the finals at night.
Sunday will also see the final of the men's 100 breaststroke
and women's 100 butterfly with the fields already decided
following Saturday's semi-finals.
Japan's Kosuke Kitajima has the opportunity to become the
first male swimmer to win the same event at three Olympics when
he booked his place in the breaststroke final.
Kitajima, who won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004
and Beijing four years later, qualified sixth fastest overall
with South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh setting the fastest
time.
American Dana Vollmer cemented her place as the favourite to
win the butterfly gold medal after setting the fastest time in
Saturday's semi-finals.
The reigning world champion broke Inge de Bruijn's
12-year-old Olympic record in the heats then booked her place in
the final when she stopped the clock at 56.36 seconds.
Australia's Alicia Coutts was second overall despite
swimming just before the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay
where she won gold.
Ryan Lochte and China's Sun Yang, who both won gold on
Saturday, will be back in the pool for the heats of the 200
freestyle, which is looming as one of the best events of the
swimming competition.
The pair are in the same heat in the lanes next to each
other while world record holder Paul Biedermann and 400 silver
medallist Park Tae-hwan are in other heats.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)