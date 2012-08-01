LONDON Aug 1 It is not unusual for teenage
athletes to knock seconds off their fastest time, London
Olympics chief Seb Coe said, adding he would prefer to
"celebrate" Chinese Ye Shiwen's stunning performance in the pool
rather than cast doubt on it.
The 16-year-old has been the focus of some unwelcome
attention since her world record performance in the 400 medley,
with a few critics questioning how she could have swum her final
freestyle length faster than Ryan Lochte did in the men's event,
also knocking 5 seconds off her personal best in that race.
Australian swimmer Alicia Coutts, who trailed behind her in
second place in the 200 metres individual medley a few days
later, also said she believed athletes should be treated as
"innocent until proven guilty".
"It's not the first time teenagers have broken world records
or won Olympic titles," Coe, a former middle-distance double
gold medallist on the track, told reporters on Wednesday.
"You've got to be very careful when you suddenly assume that
a massive and unexpected breakthrough in an event or a
particular discipline is based on anything other than great
coaching, extraordinary talent and all the other things."
He looked back to his late teens when, he said, he took 4.5
seconds off his best time in the 800 metres.
"So it's really not that unthinkable," he said.
The youngster's supporters have accused her detractors of
racism, pointing out that far from appearing out of the blue,
Ye, a world champion over the 200 medley last year, had been
very much on the sport's radar for years.
Asked directly if she had ever used performance-enhancing
drugs, Ye has answered through an interpreter: "Absolutely not."
She said the accusations were "a bit unfair", and put her
success down to her hard work.
Coe, chair of the London Olympic organising committee
(LOCOG), said he would prefer to give the benefit of the doubt
until proven otherwise.
"So my inkling is to celebrate what was an extraordinary
performance," he said.
