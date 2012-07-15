KIGALI, July 15 When 15-year-old Alphonsine
Agahozo swims at the London Olympics next month, she will be the
pride of her father and landlocked African nation.
Dad Alphonse Twagirimana, a swimming instructor for 30 years
but now unemployed, began teaching her to swim when she was
three and will now watch to see how years of hard work pay off
in her 50m freestyle heats on Aug. 3.
"I realised she would go far as a swimmer when she was just
six years old," he told Reuters, his face beaming with pride.
Agahozo, who secured her place through one of two guaranteed
places given to each national Olympic committee in swimming,
knows she has a lot of work to do since her personal best of
30.2 seconds is far below the world record of 23.73 seconds.
"I am competing against all the world... but I have
experience competing in different events so I think I will be
OK," she told Reuters at the national Amahoro stadium in Kigali.
Agahozo trained for years in a small outdoor pool at her
local sports centre before winning a scholarship to study and
train in France last year.
She is broad shouldered and strong but otherwise looks like
any other girl of her age.
"It's not Rwanda's first time to be represented at the
Olympics in swimming but what makes us so proud is that we are
represented by such a talented young woman," said Samuel Kinimba
Ufitimana, president of the Rwandan Swimming Federation.
"We call Rwanda the 'land of 1,000 hills' and because of
that we also have lots of lakes. Those small lakes can help us
in teaching swimming."
The swimmer's big break came when she competed in the
Rwandan national swimming championships in Butare in 2009 aged
12 and won her race, Ufitimana said.
Agahozo has three years left of her scholarship in France.
After that she hopes to go to university to study medicine,
while still working on her swimming.
(Reporting by Jenny Clover; Editing by Duncan Miriri)