By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, June 22
DUBAI, June 22 Born and brought up in the United
Arab Emirates, Velimir Stjepanovic will swim for his parents'
country Serbia at the London Olympics, a situation everyone is
happy with.
"I've always seen myself as Serbian," Stjepanovic told
Reuters in Dubai during a break from his build-up to the Games.
"It just feels right to swim for Serbia rather than the UAE.
It's difficult to explain but (the way I think of it is that) I
am from the UAE but I come from Serbia.
"Obviously it's a bit difficult as I've lived here my whole
life, but when I go back to Serbia it does feel like home, it
does feel like I live there and that I come from there rather
than the UAE."
Other countries have encountered controversy when they have
recruited athletes from beyond their borders in the run-up to an
Olympic Games, with British media dubbing U.S.-born track
athletes such as Tiffany Porter and Shana Cox "Plastic Brits"
after they switched countries.
The 18-year-old Stjepanovic said no-one from the UAE had
ever approached him to swim for them and his fellow Serbian
swimmers were completely relaxed about his presence in the
squad.
"They are a great bunch of people and when we went to
Hungary (for this year's European Aquatics Championships) we
were a total of 11 swimmers, we functioned really well as a
group and we are really good with each other," he said.
The Serbian Olympic Committee gave Stjepanovic the honour of
carrying the national flag at the opening ceremony for the 2010
Youth Olympics in Singapore, where he won silver in the 100m
freestyle and bronze in the 100m butterfly.
Stjepanovic's parents, Milan and Ana, moved to the UAE 25
years ago because of work but regular trips back to their
homeland, with Velimir and his older brother Alex, have ensured
the pull of their roots has remained strong for the whole
family.
ROLE MODEL
Despite his loyalty to Serbia, Stjepanovic, who will swim
the 200m butterfly in London, said he felt a responsibility to
be a role model for local swimmers in the country of his birth.
"I think there's a lot of kids here that do look up to me
and obviously I do need to set a standard for swimming in the
UAE because the UAE's given me so much and I want to give that
back. So if I can do anything then I'll try and do my best to do
it."
The UAE has won only one Olympic medal, a gold in shooting
for Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammad bin Hasher Al Maktoum in Athens in
2004.
Currently on a gap year to concentrate on Olympic
preparations ahead of a three-year business management course in
Dubai, Stjepanovic started swimming competitively at the age of
12.
He briefly held the fastest time in the world for 2012,
1:56.18, achieved in March at the British Olympics trial meeting
in the pool that will be used for the Games.
That time, which secured his spot in London, now places him
15th in the world this year and with swimmers such as American
Michael Phelps, Japan's Takeshi Matsuda, Australia's Nick D'Arcy
and 2011 World Cup winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa among
those also on the starting blocks, Stjepanovic faces a tough
fight to reach the final.
"I wouldn't say that (2012) is too early for me but it will
be difficult. 2012 is there as my goal (now) but (the) 2016
(Olympics in Rio de Janeiro) is my primary target," he said.
"I go (to London) for experience but it's not like I'm going
there and mess around. I'm going there to race and I want to
win."
Stjepanovic is unfazed at the prospect of coming up against
14-time Olympic gold medallist Phelps.
"He's quite an intimidating person and also he's a lot
taller than me, about a head taller," he said. "That in itself
is pretty scary but I think it will be very good to race against
him because he is the best of the best."