(Adds quotes and byline)
By Julian Linden
LONDON Aug 10 Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won
the gold medal in the men's swimming marathon at the London
Olympics on Friday to become the first swimmer to get medals in
the pool and open water.
Mellouli won the 1,500 metres freestyle gold at the 2008
Beijing Olympics and used his superior speed to burst clear of
his rivals and win the gruelling 10-kilometre race in the
Serpentine in London's Hyde Park.
"I can't explain it, I can't really describe it," Mellouli
said after pumping his chest when he finished.
"I don't think this has ever been done before. This is
probably one of the toughest things to do.
"I'm a pretty solid guy and I never react but you saw that
reaction, that says it all."
Germany's Thomas Lurz won the silver medal and Richard
Weinberger of Canada the bronze but no-one could keep up with
the 28-year-old Mellouli after he charged into the lead on the
fifth of the six loops.
He quickly opened up a three-body-length lead over the
chasing pack and maintained his advantage to the end, slapping
the overhead touch pads to win gold in one hour 49 minutes 55.1
seconds.
"I've been struggling, with my shoulder, my elbow, I had a
virus. What happened today is a miracle if you believe in
miracles," Mellouli said.
"This thing just hurts. You're in pain. Once you hit a wall
you just keep pushing, when you hit a wall again you keep
pushing."
Lurz was 3.4 seconds behind in second place, with Weinberger
a further 1.8 seconds back, in a race contested at the
recreational lake in Hyde Park that was constructed in 1730 and
remains an tourist destination.
A huge crowd lined the banks to watch the race, which was
introduced into the Olympic programme in Beijing four years ago.
A national hero in his homeland, Mellouli became his
country's first double gold medallist.
He also won the world championship for 800 metres in 2007
but was stripped of his title and banned from competing for 18
months after testing positive for amphetamines at a meeting in
the United States in late 2006.
Mellouli, a student at the University of Southern California
at the time of the offence, said he had taken an Adderall pill
two days before he tested positive so he could stay awake to
finish a university assignment.
Mellouli entered the 1,500 in London and won a bronze medal,
but was no match for China's Sun Yang, who smashed his own world
record.
The top 14 finishers completed Friday's exhausting event
within a minute of each other. The last finisher in the 25-man
field was Benjamin Schulte, a 16-year-old from the South Pacific
island of Guam.
Schulte, who trains in Australia alongside Sun, took just
over two hours to reach the end in the murky waters inhabited by
fish, geese, ducks and swans, finishing nearly 14 minutes behind
Mellouli but getting as big a roar from the crowd as the gold
medallist.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Clare Fallon)