LONDON, July 29 American Matt Grevers erased the
disappointment of missing out on a place in the relay final to
post the fastest semi-final time for the men's 100 metres
backstroke at the London Olympics on Sunday.
Grevers lost his place in the final of the men's 4x100m
freestyle, due to be swum about half an hour after Sunday
night's backstroke semi-finals, when the U.S. coaches opted for
Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Cullen Jones and Nathan Adrian.
Grevers, who was runner-up to compatriot Aaron Peirsol in
the 100m backstroke final at the Beijing Games, steamed to
victory in 52.66 seconds.
World champion Camille Lacourt of France won the other
semi-final in 53.03 to be second overall.
Britain's Liam Tancock was third overall ahead of Japan's
Irie Ryosuke.
Grevers is the latest in a long line of great American
backstrokers but spent most of his career in the shadows of
Peirsol before succeeding his mantle when he retired.
