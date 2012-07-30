(Adds comments, detail)
LONDON, July 30 Matt Grevers continued the
tradition of American one-twos in the backstroke when he pipped
compatriot Nick Thoman in the final of the men's 100 metres at
the London Olympics and won his first individual gold medal on
Monday.
Using every inch of his 2.03 metre (6-foot-8) frame, Grevers
stretched his long arms out to win in a time of 52.16 seconds, a
new Olympic record and just 0.22 outside the world record set by
Aaron Peirsol.
Grevers is the latest in a long line of great American
backstrokers, but like his predecessors, he had to bide his time
before he took the top spot.
He served as the understudy to Peirsol, winning silver
behind in Beijing and he hoped to follow the tradition with
Thoman, whose grandfather once held the world record, finishing
in 52.92.
Americans have finished 1-2 in nine of the 23 Olympics 100
backstroke finals.
"I saw I won and I was celebrating and Nick hit me and I saw
second and it was a whole new celebration and it felt even
better," said Grevers. "I got second to Aaron in 2008...it's the
great cycle of swimming."
With Japan's Ryosuke Irie taking the bronze, there was
disappointment for world champion Camille Lacourt, who had high
hopes of a medal after missing out on Beijing due to a back
injury.
Just minutes after French compatriot Yannick Agnel won gold
in the 200 metre freestyle, and with French President Francois
Hollande watching from the stands, Lacourt could only manage
fourth.
"I will try to pick myself up," a visibly shaken Lacourt
said. "Do what I've got to do. My only regret is that we can't
find what we've got to do to make it work."
(Reporting by Julian Linden and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by
Greg Stutchbury)