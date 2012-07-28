LONDON, July 28 France's Giacomo Perez Dortona
won heat 3 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats
with a time of 1:00.59 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at
the Aquatics Centre in London.
Greece's Panagiotis Samilidis is currently second with a
time of 1:01.20 and Portugal's Carlos Almeida is third with a
time of 1:01.40 after the most recent heat.
Results Table
Heat 3
1. Giacomo Perez Dortona (France) 1:00.59
2. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 1:01.20
3. Carlos Almeida (Portugal) 1:01.40
4. Li Xiayan (China) 1:01.55
5. Martin Liivamagi (Estonia) 1:01.57
6. Dawid Szulich (Poland) 1:02.07
6. Imri Ganiel (Israel) 1:02.07
8. Dragos Agache (Romania) 1:02.93
Heat 2
1. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 1:01.46
2. Caba Siladji (Serbia) 1:01.95
3. Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan) 1:02.15
4. Edgar Crespo (Panama) 1:02.18
5. Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland) 1:02.65
6. Malick Fall (Senegal) 1:02.93
7. Azad Al-Barazi (Syria) 1:03.48
8. Danila Artiomov (Moldova) 1:03.57
Heat 1
1. Amini Fonua (Tonga) 1:03.65
2. Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26
3. Diguan Pigot (Suriname) 1:05.55
4. Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon) 1:07.06