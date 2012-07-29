LONDON, July 29 South African Cameron Van der
Burgh, struggling to contain his emotions, shook his finger in
disbelief at the screen above the pool as it flashed his 100
metres breaststroke world record and his country's first gold of
the 2012 Olympic Games.
The 24-year-old Van der Burgh became the first South African
man to win Olympic gold in an individual swimming event, after
he powered through a race that left champion Kosuke Kitajima and
previous record holder Brenton Rickard trailing in his wake.
He set a world record of 58.46 seconds on Sunday, beating
the 58.58 set by Brenton Rickard in 2009. It also eclipsed the
Olympic record of 58.83 he set in his semi-final on Saturday.
"Tonight, as I came in, I said to myself, 'a man can change
his stars, you can write your own destiny tonight'. I had my
chance and I took it," he said, after a victory that saw him lie
back in the pool in sheer exhilaration at the finish.
Van der Burgh later said he was looking up at the sky -
remembering Norwegian rival and world champion Alexander Dale
Oen, who died earlier this year of a heart attack.
"I know that he was probably laughing down at me, thinking
'how can you go that time?'"
Van der Burgh's victory ends a medal drought for South
African swimming, after the team failed to win a single medal at
the Beijing Games in 2008, a disappointment after Athens when an
"awesome foursome" won gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay,
followed by an individual silver and bronze from Roland
Schoeman.
RARE CELEBRITY
In rugby, cricket and soccer-mad South Africa, Van der Burgh
is rare among swimmers as something of a celebrity.
Unlike a lot of top international swimmers he has resisted
the temptation to train in the United States and until recently
trained in a 25 metre pool in his local gym.
But he tightened up his training - moving to an Olympic-size
pool and improving his nutrition - in the run up to 2012,
shaving seconds off his time.
Van der Burgh trains under the tutelage of German coach Dirk
Lange and Ryk Neethling, a veteran swimmer and the first South
African to compete in four successive Olympic Games.
"It is good for the sport (in South Africa) but we have some
big things that we have to change back home - we don't have any
pools - so there is work to be done," Neethling told Reuters.
"Hopefully we can capitalise on this. We didn't capitalise
on Athens when we won, so hopefully we can do it this time."
A driven child who once trained in freezing waters in the
Kruger National Park, Van der Burgh is supported at the poolside
by his mother, Beverley, who says she can hardly swim herself.
She was emotional in the stands as he stood on the podium.
"I really don't care about the world record. Once you become
an Olympic champion you join the club, and they can't take it
away from you. One day I can tell my kids, when they are
watching the Olympic Games, that I won that," Van der Burgh
said.
"One gold is better than Beijing already. If we can continue
with this momentum, that would be good."
Other South African aquatic medal hopes include Schoeman and
the promising Chad Le Clos though the South Africans missed an
opportunity in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay on Sunday, where
France took gold. The Africans finished fifth.
Van der Burgh has another opportunity at gold with the 4x100
metre medley relay later in the week.
