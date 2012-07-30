By John Mehaffey
LONDON, July 30 Yannick Agnel, a 20-year-old
Frenchman who reads the poetry of Charles Baudelaire between
races to relax, produced a second performance in his country's
best romantic traditions at the Olympic pool on Monday.
Agnel had swum a remarkable final leg on the previous
evening to overhaul American Ryan Lochte and seize an unexpected
men's 4x100 metres freestyle relay gold medal for France.
On Monday he led from the start to win the 200 metres
freestyle after all eyes had this time been trained on Lochte
and China's Sun Yang.
Smooth, powerful and controlled, Agnel won by more than
second and a half from Sun and South Korea's Park Tae-hwan, who
tied for second with Lochte finishing out of the medals.
The upshot was three gold medals in 24 hours for France,
whose President Francois Hollande was present poolside on
Monday, following Camille Muffat's women's 400 freestyle gold on
Sunday.
They are second only to the United States on the swimming
medals table after three days of competition.
Both Agnel and Muffet are coached by Fabrice Pellerin, who
according to French reporters, once told the former: "Forget
about literature, concentrate on swimming."
Agnel was apparently also absent minded and inclined to lose
concentration, faults that had clearly been rectified.
"We are pleased because it's a reward for very, hard work,"
Agnel said.
Agnel said the French had felt no pressure on Sunday where
all the attention had been on the Australians' boast that they
were "weapons of mass destruction" who would overwhelm the
United States.
"That was a great day for the French team," he said. "We
thought that we would give it our all too see what happened."
He said Monday's 200 freestyle field was probably the
strongest of the competition, a sentiment echoed by Lochte.
Sun, the winner of the 400 freestyle and the first Chinese
man to win an Olympic title, said this had been his first
competitive outing over 200 at international level.
"This is the first time a Chinese guy has competed in the
200 metres," said Sun who has four days to finalise his
preparations for his more favoured 1500 freestyle in which he is
the world champion and record holder.
"We had never dreamed of being on the podium. This has
boosted Chinese men's swimming."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)