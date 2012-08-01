LONDON Aug 1 Ryan Lochte, conserving his energy
for one of the most brutal challenges in Olympic swimming,
safely navigated his way into the semi-finals of the 200 metres
backstroke on Wednesday.
Lochte won his morning heat in a time of one minute 56.36
seconds to qualify second fastest overall behind his American
team mate Tyler Clary.
Lochte is the Olympic champion in the event and the clear
favourite to win the gold but faces an extra challenge because
he is swimming the 200 individual medley against Michael Phelps
on the same days.
China's Zhang Fenglin was third fastest overall in the
backstroke heats, just ahead of Japan's Ryosuke Irie.
