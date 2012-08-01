LONDON Aug 1 Michael Jamieson, cheered on by an
ecstatic crowd, gave the home nation its first male swimming
medal of the London Games, taking silver in the 200 metres
breaststroke and only narrowly missing becoming the first
British swimmer since 1988 to win gold.
Scottish-born Jamieson - the fastest qualifier for the final
- was the slowest off the blocks on Wednesday, but after a
controlled race he powered through the final 50 metres, closing
in on world champion Daniel Gyurta.
He failed to close the gap with Gyurta, renowned for the
speed of his final length, and the Hungarian swept through to
break a world record.
But Jamieson swam a personal best and took what was the
first breaststroke medal for British men since 1992, reviving a
tradition of success in the event.
He finished just 0.15 seconds behind Gyurta.
"Daniel has the fastest last 50 in the world, so I knew I
had to have something left for the last leg," the 23-year-old
Jamieson said. "I ran out of space a little bit at the end."
The son of a former semi-professional soccer player,
Jamieson took up swimming at the age of four, after overcoming
his dislike of the cold water.
He was initially a medley swimmer but has come to specialise
in breaststroke.
The 23-year-old, who said he can consume over 6,000 calories
a day, came fifth in the 2011 world championships - a good sign
as, historically, Olympic medallists come from among the top
performers in the previous year's meet.
British male swimmers have not won an Olympic title since
Adrian Moorhouse won gold in the 100m breaststroke in Seoul and
Jamieson's silver medal is a lift for British male swimmers,
overshadowed by the women's team in Beijing.
It is also a welcome boost for the broader team, which has
seen little action on the podium.
The only other pool medal so far has been Rebecca
Adlington's bronze in the 400 freestyle.
"For me, I've had the meet of my life," Jamieson, grinning
broadly, said. "Swimming full of confidence, in front of a crowd
like this is a (recipe) for fast swimming."
Jamieson's silver, the 100th swimming medal for Britain,
came as the hosts claimed their first two golds, thanks to the
women's rowing pair and cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who ended an
increasingly feverish wait.
"It's been a great day for us," Jamieson said. "I think
everybody has been lifted today."
Jamieson swam the final alongside training partner Andrew
Willis, who raced in the neighbouring lane.
Neither had swam an Olympic final, and the race pitted them
against veterans of the stroke, from Australia's Brenton Rickard
to Japan's Kosuke Kitajima, who took gold in Beijing.
Willis came eighth, behind Rickard.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)