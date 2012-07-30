LONDON, Jul 30 Austria's Dinko Jukic was the top qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m butterfly heats on Monday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Results Table Heat 5 1. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 1 minute 54.79 seconds 2. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1:54.96 3. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.53 4. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland) 1:56.09 5. Nick D'Arcy (Australia) 1:56.25 6. Christopher Wright (Australia) 1:56.69 7. Roberto Pavoni (Britain) 1:57.55 8. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) 1:59.18 Heat 4 1. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 1:55.81 2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.86 3. Bence Biczo (Hungary) 1:56.51 4. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 1:56.76 5. Kaio Almeida (Brazil) 1:56.99 6. Marcin Cieslak (Poland) 1:57.07 7. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil) 1:58.03 8. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece) 1:58.79 Heat 3 1. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:54.99 2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.23 3. Chen Yin (China) 1:55.60 4. Kazuya Kaneda (Japan) 1:55.70 5. Wu Peng (China) 1:55.88 6. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 1:56.97 7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 1:56.99 8. Robi Zbogar (Slovenia) 1:58.99 Heat 2 1. Pedro Oliveira (Portugal) 1:58.45 2. Mauricio Fiol (Peru) 1:59.02 3. Marcos Lavado (Venezuela) 1:59.31 4. Illya Chuev (Ukraine) 1:59.65 5. Alexandru Coci (Romania) 1:59.67 6. Hsu Chi-Chieh (Chinese Taipei) 1:59.81 7. David Sharpe (Canada) 1:59.87 8. Alexandre Liess (Switzerland) 2:00.13 Heat 1 1. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:59.98 2. Omar Pinzon (Colombia) 2:02.32 3. Diego Castillo (Panama) 2:04.72 4. Yousef Alaskari (Kuwait) 2:05.41 5. Hocine Haciane (Andorra) 2:06.37 Qualified for Next Round 1. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 1 minute 54.79 seconds 2. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1:54.96 3. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:54.99 4. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.23 5. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.53 6. Chen Yin (China) 1:55.60 7. Kazuya Kaneda (Japan) 1:55.70 8. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 1:55.81 9. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.86 10. Wu Peng (China) 1:55.88 11. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland) 1:56.09 12. Nick D'Arcy (Australia) 1:56.25 13. Bence Biczo (Hungary) 1:56.51 14. Christopher Wright (Australia) 1:56.69 15. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 1:56.76 16. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 1:56.97 (Editing by David Cutler)