By Julian Linden
LONDON, July 31 Michael Phelps suffered a shock
defeat to South Africa's Chad le Clos in the final of the 200
metres butterfly at the London Olympics on Tuesday after messing
up his touch.
Phelps, who was bidding to became the first male swimmer to
win the same individual event at three Olympics, led all the way
but misjudged his final stroke, allowing le Clos to get his
hands on the wall first in a time of one minute, 52.96 seconds.
Phelps, a master of winning tight finishes, took the silver,
while Japan's Takeshi Matsuda was third.
"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a little boy. I
just wanted to race Phelps in the final and I've beaten him. I
can't believe it," said le Clos.
"Phelps is my hero and I love the guy. To beat him, I can't
believe it. You don't understand what this means to me. This is
the greatest moment of my life."
Phelps was less impressed, throwing his goggles into the
water then later stormed past reporters without stopping before
regaining his composure and managing a wry smile at the medal
ceremony.
The lone consolation for Phelps was that his second placing
lifted his career tally to 18 medals, 14 gold, two silvers and
two bronze, joining Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina as the most
decorated Olympian, though not for long.
The 200 butterfly is one of the most physically demanding
events in swimming but is also Phelps' favourite.
He swam the 200 at the Sydney Olympics when he was just a
15-year-old and set his first world record and won his first
world title in the exhausting four-lap race.
Of all the possible scenarios, however, the thought of him
losing after a bad touch was the most unlikely after he famously
won the 100 butterfly finals in 2004 and 2008 with masterful
finishes.
In Beijing, a calculated gamble to take one final short
stroke paid, enabling him to win his seventh gold medal and
equal Mark Spitz's record from the 1972 Munich Games.
Phelps and Serbia's Milorad Cavic were level as they raced
towards the finish line but rather than take the safe option and
reach for the wall, Phelps rolled his enormous shoulders over
one more time in one short, sharp lunge that would make or break
him.
Phelps won by 0.01, the smallest possible margin in swimming
in Beijing, but his mistake on Tuesday say him lose by 0.05.
Only two swimmers have ever won the same individual event at
three Olympics, Australia's Dawn Fraser, in 100 freestyle in
1956, 1960 and 1964, and Hungary's Krisztina Egerszegi in 200
backstroke in 1988, 1992 and 1996.
It is a feat that has eluded generations of the best male
swimmers until Phelps, who had the chance of doing it in four
different events in London.
He failed at his first attempt when he came fourth in the
400 individual medley but still has the 200 individual medley
and 100 butterfly to come.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)