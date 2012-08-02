LONDON Aug 2 Competitive fires that appeared to
be flickering and fading, burst into glorious flame on Thursday
when Michael Phelps finally won his first individual gold medal
of the London Olympics.
Phelps convincingly defeated fellow-American Ryan Lochte,
the pretender to his 200 metres individual medley title, leading
all the way through each of the four strokes.
He also became the first man to win three consecutive
Olympic titles, joining Australia's Dawn Fraser and Hungarian
Krisztina Egerszegi.
"It's just cool to add it to the resume, the first guy to do
it," he said. "I'm happy to get my first individual gold."
As the swimming competition has unfolded over the first week
of the Games, Phelps has appeared a frustrated and, on occasion,
a desolate figure, in particular when he lost the 200 metres
butterfly gold by a touch to South African Chad le Clos.
On Thursday, the sense of relief was palpable. The smile
rarely left his face as he appraised his career and confirmed he
would retire from all competitive swimming after the Games.
Lochte, who said he believed his time had finally come after
he trounced Phelps in the 400 metres individual medley on the
opening day of the swimming competition, took defeat graciously
and said he would miss his great rival.
He also made no mention of the fact that he had swum in the
200 metres backstroke final half an hour earlier, while Phelps'
other race of the session came after the medley final.
"He is the toughest racer I have ever had to deal with,"
Lochte, the silver medallist said. "The rivalry we have created
has been awesome for our sport. I'm going to miss racing him."
CSEH TRIBUTE
Third-placed Hungarian Laszlo Cseh joined in the tributes.
"It will not be the same," he said. "He was the swimmer I
always wanted to beat."
A hint that Phelps, who has two more opportunities to add to
his record 20 medals, might not be fully focused on his final
Games came this year when he said London was "just about what
size cherry I want to put on my sundae".
Defeat to Lochte last Saturday strengthened the impression
that the Games might become a valedictory final lap for the man
who won a record eight gold medals four years ago in Beijing.
Since Beijing Lochte, frustrated with his status as a
perennial runner-up, has dedicated himself to a punishing
training programme with a view to defeating Phelps in London.
Phelps responded to the challenge by increasing his workload
and announcing he would drop one race from his Olympic schedule.
"We love racing each other," he said prior to Thursday's
race. "Neither one of us likes to lose."
Phelps' life-long coach Bob Bowman said the rivalry with
Lochte had produced "an incredible level of races".
"They are two guys obviously very different so it is kind of
nice to look at those personality differences," he said.
Phelps' last individual event will be the 100 metres
butterfly final on Friday.
On Saturday he will swim in the medley relay, the final
event on the programme and one which the Americans have never
lost when they have attended the Games.
Phelps said he had not thought too much about life after
retirement, apart from playing gold with his friend and U.S.
Masters champion Bubba Watson.
"I guess once it's all over, it's going to really hit me
emotionally," he said.
"I let myself shed a few tears out there tonight."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)