LONDON, July 28 The United States' Ryan Lochte won the Olympic gold medal in the men's Swimming 400m individual medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Lochte finished with a time of 4:05.18 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim the United States' first gold medal of the games.

Brazil's Thiago Pereira won the silver with a time of 4:08.86 and Japan's Kosuke Hagino won the bronze with a time of 4:08.94.

The United States now have two medals at the games with Brazil collecting its third and Japan collecting its third. Results Table 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4 minutes 5.18 seconds 2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:08.86 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:08.94 4. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:09.28 5. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4:12.42 6. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.30 7. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:13.49 8. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:14.89