LONDON, July 29 France avenged their defeat to
the United States in Beijing four years ago when they snatched
the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metres freestyle final at the
London Olympics on Sunday.
Yannick Agnel, swimming the anchor leg for the French,
reeled in Ryan Lochte on the last lap to win gold for France in
three minutes, 09.93 seconds.
The Americans, who gambled and lost when they called up
Lochte ahead of their sprint specialists, held on to take the
silver medal after an exhilarating finish.
Russia got the bronze medal while Australia, who dubbed
themselves a "weapon of mass destruction" after winning last
year's world championship title, could only manage fourth.
Michael Phelps swam the second leg for the Americans and
picked up the first silver medal of his Olympic career to lift
his overall medal tally to 17, just one shy of the all-time
record.
Four years ago, Phelps won an unprecedented eight golds in
Beijing, including the men's relay when the U.S. famously came
from behind to beat France on the last lap.
