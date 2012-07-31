LONDON, July 31 The United States was the top
qualifier in the Olympic men's Swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay
heats at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:06.75
at the Aquatics Centre in London.
The other top qualifiers were France with 7:09.18, Germany
with 7:09.23, Australia with 7:10.50, Britain with 7:10.70,
China with 7:11.35, South Africa with 7:11.51 and Hungary with
7:11.64.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. U.S.
Charles Houchin/Matthew McLean/Davis Tarwater/Conor Dwyer
7 minutes 6.75 seconds
2. Australia
David Mckeon/Cameron McEvoy/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon
7:10.50
3. Britain
David Carry/Ross Davenport/Robert Bale/Robbie Renwick
7:10.70
4. China
Lu Zhiwu/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Dai Jun
7:11.35
5. Russia
Artem Lobuzov/Evgeni Lagunov/Mikhail Polishchuk/Alexander
Sukhorukov 7:11.86
6. Belgium
Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Louis Croenen/Pieter Timmers
7:14.44
7. Canada
Blake Worsley/Colin Russell/Tobias Oriwol/Alec Page
7:15.22
8. Austria
David Brandl/Christian Scheruebl/Markus Rogan/Florian Janistyn
7:17.94
Heat 1
1. France
Jeremy Stravius/Gregory Mallet/Amaury Leveaux/Clement Lefert
7:09.18
2. Germany
Tim Wallburger/Dimitri Colupaev/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann
7:09.23
3. South Africa
Darian Townsend/Jean Basson/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos
7:11.51
4. Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Peter Bernek/Laszlo Cseh/Gergo Kis
7:11.64
5. Japan
Yuki Kobori/Sho Sotodate/Chiaki Ishibashi/Yuya Horihata
7:11.74
6. Italy
Gianluca Maglia/Alex Di Giorgio/Riccardo Maestri/Marco Belotti
7:12.69
7. Denmark
Daniel Skaaning/Pal Joensen/Anders Lie/Mads Glaesner
7:15.04
8. New Zealand
Matthew Stanley/Steven Kent/Dylan Dunlop-Barrett/Andrew McMillan
7:17.18
