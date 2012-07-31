LONDON, July 31 The United States was the top qualifier in the Olympic men's Swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:06.75 at the Aquatics Centre in London.

The other top qualifiers were France with 7:09.18, Germany with 7:09.23, Australia with 7:10.50, Britain with 7:10.70, China with 7:11.35, South Africa with 7:11.51 and Hungary with 7:11.64.

Results Table Heat 2 1. U.S. Charles Houchin/Matthew McLean/Davis Tarwater/Conor Dwyer

7 minutes 6.75 seconds 2. Australia David Mckeon/Cameron McEvoy/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon 7:10.50 3. Britain David Carry/Ross Davenport/Robert Bale/Robbie Renwick

7:10.70 4. China Lu Zhiwu/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Dai Jun

7:11.35 5. Russia Artem Lobuzov/Evgeni Lagunov/Mikhail Polishchuk/Alexander Sukhorukov 7:11.86 6. Belgium Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Louis Croenen/Pieter Timmers

7:14.44 7. Canada Blake Worsley/Colin Russell/Tobias Oriwol/Alec Page

7:15.22 8. Austria David Brandl/Christian Scheruebl/Markus Rogan/Florian Janistyn

7:17.94

Heat 1 1. France Jeremy Stravius/Gregory Mallet/Amaury Leveaux/Clement Lefert

7:09.18 2. Germany Tim Wallburger/Dimitri Colupaev/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann

7:09.23 3. South Africa Darian Townsend/Jean Basson/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos 7:11.51 4. Hungary Dominik Kozma/Peter Bernek/Laszlo Cseh/Gergo Kis

7:11.64 5. Japan Yuki Kobori/Sho Sotodate/Chiaki Ishibashi/Yuya Horihata

7:11.74 6. Italy Gianluca Maglia/Alex Di Giorgio/Riccardo Maestri/Marco Belotti

7:12.69 7. Denmark Daniel Skaaning/Pal Joensen/Anders Lie/Mads Glaesner

7:15.04 8. New Zealand Matthew Stanley/Steven Kent/Dylan Dunlop-Barrett/Andrew McMillan 7:17.18

