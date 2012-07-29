LONDON, July 29 Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte
will join forces for the United States in Sunday's men's 4x100
metres freestyle relay final at the London Olympics.
Although neither man swam the event at the U.S. Olympic
trials or in Sunday morning's heats, the American coaches named
the pair in their lineup alongside Nathan Adrian and Cullen
Jones.
Phelps will swim the second leg and Lochte the anchor while
Adrian will lead-off and Jones will swim the third leg.
The U.S. won the event at the last Olympics but world
champions Australia, boasting the individual 100 freestyle world
champion James Magnussen, are the favourites to win on Sunday
after qualifying fastest.
