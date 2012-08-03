LONDON Aug 3 Michael Phelps will get the chance
to end his incredible Olympic career with yet another gold medal
after the United States safely navigated their way into the
final of the men's 4x100 metres medley relay.
The Americans set the fastest time in Friday's qualifying
heats, despite resting their top four swimmers, including
Phelps, and will start Saturday's final as the overwhelming
favourites to win the gold.
Nick Thoman, Eric Shanteau, Tyler McGill and Cullen Jones
set a combined time of three minutes, 32.65 seconds, to qualify
fastest ahead of Britain, Japan and Australia.
Apart from the 1980 Moscow Games, which the U.S. boycotted,
the Americans have won the event at every Olympics when it has
been held, in a world record time, and have a lethal combination
this time.
In addition to the incomparable Phelps, who will swim the
butterfly leg, the U.S. team for the final will include Matt
Grevers, who won gold in the 100 backstroke, Nathan Adrian, who
won gold in the 100 freestyle and Brendan Hansen, bronze
medalist in the 100 breaststroke.
"I just wanted to go out and set it up for the guys,"
Shanteau said.
"We're going to be in the stands waving flags. None of us
will be in the final relay so we just wanted to bring it home."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)