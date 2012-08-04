LONDON Aug 4 Michael Phelps ended his
incredible Olympic career on the perfect note on Saturday,
winning his 18th gold medal for the United States in the men's
medley relay, the last time he will swim a competitive race.
Swimming the butterfly leg, the most decorated Olympian of
all time went out as the ultimate winner when he joined forces
with backstroker Matt Grevers, breaststroker Brendan Hansen and
freestyler Nathan Adrian to crush their opponents and win the
gold.
The four set a combined time of three minutes, 29.35
seconds, just outside the world record set by the Americans at
the 2009 world championships in Rome, but it hardly mattered.
Japan finished second after leading at the halfway stage
while Australia stormed home to collect the bronze but no
country was ever going to stand in the way of an American team
determined to give Phelps the send off he deserved.
The 27-year-old was swimming his last race before retiring
after breaking every imaginable record during his career and
providing a last memory of his determination to win.
The U.S. were ahead after the opening backstroke leg but
slipped back to second following the breaststroke.
Then Phelps dived in for the last time and by the time he
got back to handover to Adrian, the Americans were back in front
and the result was a foregone conclusion.
In London, Phelps won four gold and two silver medals to
finish his career with a total of 22 medals, four more than
Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who held the previous record for
almost half a century before Phelps set a new mark that could
last even longer.
Phelps already had the record for the most gold medals.
By picking up his 18th, he finished his career with twice as
many as the next best, the nine jointly held by Latynina,
American athlete Carl Lewis, American swimmer Mark Spitz and
Finnish distance runner Paavo Nurmi.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)